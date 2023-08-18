Wow! Ameesha Patel reveals that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik Roshan again, read more

Gadar 2 is making and breaking several records at the box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited for the sequel to the super successful movie Gadar directed by Anil Sharma. Their magic as Tara Singh and Sakina has worked wonders again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 12:30
movie_image: 
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is making and breaking several records at the box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited for the sequel to the super successful movie Gadar directed by Anil Sharma. Their magic as Tara Singh and Sakina has worked wonders again. 

Also read -Must Read! Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel says, “I don’t pay attention to the trolls”

With a whopping total of Rs 283 crores in 7 days, Gadar 2 is now racing towards Rs 300 crores. Ameesha and Sunny reunited after 22 years for this movie. And in a recent conversation, when asked about reuniting with another co-star, the actress readily agreed to work with Hrithik Roshan.

A report in an online entertainment news portal quotes Ameesha Patel saying that she would 'love to' work with her Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan again. Ameesha at first was asked about which co-star she would like to work with again. 

The actress said that it would depend on the actor and the makers whether they want to cast her in their movies as it is their decision and not hers to make. 

Ameesha says that she would love to work with all of her co-stars while adding that in her career, she has learnt a lot from them. She was then prompted about working with Hrithik to which Ameesha readily agreed.

Well, their last movie together was a romantic thriller. And this time, Ameesha would love to do a cute, fun love story that will have comedy, great music and also lots of dancing. Ameesha boasts that both she and Hrithik are good dancers and have amazing chemistry. 

The Gadar 2 beauty tells ETimes, "Like I have a great chemistry with Sunny, I have a great chemistry with Hrithik too and I would love to work with him, so why not?" 

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel has been visiting theatres and meeting fans and celebrating the success of Gadar 2 with them. The actress is truly enjoying the historic success of the Sunny Deol starrer new movie. 

Also read - Shocking! Ameesha Patel makes some shocking revelations about her experience in the film industry

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor is working on Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Anand as the director.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel Sunny Deol Hrithik Roshan Fighter Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Vashist on bagging Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: It was God's grace that this show chose me, as an actor, this character is challenging but now I am happy doing it
MUMBAI: Puneet Vashist is currently seen playing the role of Devrishi Narada in Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag...
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office/...
What! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar wants #Abhiya to end; does not want to be linked to Abhishek Malhan going forward, says, “its bringing in unnecessary hate”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Whoa! Elvish Yadav’s recent Instagram LIVE becomes the highest viewed and breaks MC Stan’s record
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Wow! Ameesha Patel reveals that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik Roshan again, read more
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is making and breaking several records at the box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited for the...
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calms his anger down, read more
MUMBAI: Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan is making headlines for his new movie and his performance. Known for his roles...
Recent Stories
Ghoomer
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghoomer
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calms his anger down, read more
Salman Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan’s new look reminds people of Tere Naam; netizens want Tere Naam 2
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! "She is looking so uncomfortable in this short dress" netizens troll actress Avneet Kaur
Kajol
Really! When Kajol made Sanjay Leela Bhansali wait for 8 hours in a hotel lobby as it slipped her mind they had a meeting
Dream Girl 2
Interesting! Upcoming movies and OTT series this week: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aakhri Sach and more