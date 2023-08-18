Wow! Ameesha Patel reveals that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik Roshan again, read more

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is making and breaking several records at the box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited for the sequel to the super successful movie Gadar directed by Anil Sharma. Their magic as Tara Singh and Sakina has worked wonders again.

With a whopping total of Rs 283 crores in 7 days, Gadar 2 is now racing towards Rs 300 crores. Ameesha and Sunny reunited after 22 years for this movie. And in a recent conversation, when asked about reuniting with another co-star, the actress readily agreed to work with Hrithik Roshan.

A report in an online entertainment news portal quotes Ameesha Patel saying that she would 'love to' work with her Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan again. Ameesha at first was asked about which co-star she would like to work with again.

The actress said that it would depend on the actor and the makers whether they want to cast her in their movies as it is their decision and not hers to make.

Ameesha says that she would love to work with all of her co-stars while adding that in her career, she has learnt a lot from them. She was then prompted about working with Hrithik to which Ameesha readily agreed.

Well, their last movie together was a romantic thriller. And this time, Ameesha would love to do a cute, fun love story that will have comedy, great music and also lots of dancing. Ameesha boasts that both she and Hrithik are good dancers and have amazing chemistry.

The Gadar 2 beauty tells ETimes, "Like I have a great chemistry with Sunny, I have a great chemistry with Hrithik too and I would love to work with him, so why not?"

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel has been visiting theatres and meeting fans and celebrating the success of Gadar 2 with them. The actress is truly enjoying the historic success of the Sunny Deol starrer new movie.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor is working on Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Anand as the director.

