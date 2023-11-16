Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more

MUMBAI: Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working with megastar Salman Khan and International Emmy nominee Jim Sarbh.

Reflecting on his time filming Sultan with Salman, Amit highlighted the superstar’s thoughtfulness, mentioning how ‘Bhai’ made sure that he was well-fed. He also spoke about the time Jim helped him through a difficult scene in their upcoming film Pune Highway.

Amit worked with Salman in the 2016 film Sultan. Speaking about the actor’s big heart and his hospitality during the shooting of the movie, Amit told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, “Bhai made sure that I am fed well. He was very nice to me. He would send his bodyguards to invite me to eat food. That was very kind of him. There is good and bad in everyone and you have to decide what you want to take from them.”

Amit Sadh also talked about the time Jim Sarbh sensed his tension during a scene and helped him deliver a flawless shot. He said, “I recently worked with Jim Sarbh and he did a thing that won my heart. We were doing a scene at two in the morning and the camera was facing me and I had a monologue. I was doing rehearsal for that and he was noticing that I was fumbling in between. So, when everything was set and I was still fumbling and in rolling, he said, ‘Sadh I got you. I know where you are getting stuck,’ and he, during action, when we had to switch over, the camera wasn’t even towards him, he devised a line and I went wow. I went and hugged Jim and told him that it has never happened to me in my life. I have worked with great actors but this was beautiful.”

On the work front, Amit has Pune Highway and Main in the pipeline.

