Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more

Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working with megastar Salman Khan and International Emmy nominee Jim Sarbh.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 00:00
movie_image: 
Amit

MUMBAI: Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working with megastar Salman Khan and International Emmy nominee Jim Sarbh. 

Also read - What! Amit Sadh reveals his experience working as a watchman in 'Delhi's most expensive neighbourhood'

Reflecting on his time filming Sultan with Salman, Amit highlighted the superstar’s thoughtfulness, mentioning how ‘Bhai’ made sure that he was well-fed. He also spoke about the time Jim helped him through a difficult scene in their upcoming film Pune Highway.

Amit worked with Salman in the 2016 film Sultan. Speaking about the actor’s big heart and his hospitality during the shooting of the movie, Amit told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, “Bhai made sure that I am fed well. He was very nice to me. He would send his bodyguards to invite me to eat food. That was very kind of him. There is good and bad in everyone and you have to decide what you want to take from them.”

Also read -Awesome! Amit Sadh’s Bike Voyage Travelogue will sure to make your mind to Begin a trip; says ‘Riding Truly Becomes A Soul-Awakening Experience’

Amit Sadh also talked about the time Jim Sarbh sensed his tension during a scene and helped him deliver a flawless shot. He said, “I recently worked with Jim Sarbh and he did a thing that won my heart. We were doing a scene at two in the morning and the camera was facing me and I had a monologue. I was doing rehearsal for that and he was noticing that I was fumbling in between. So, when everything was set and I was still fumbling and in rolling, he said, ‘Sadh I got you. I know where you are getting stuck,’ and he, during action, when we had to switch over, the camera wasn’t even towards him, he devised a line and I went wow. I went and hugged Jim and told him that it has never happened to me in my life. I have worked with great actors but this was beautiful.”

On the work front, Amit has Pune Highway and Main in the pipeline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Amit Sadh Salman Khan Duranga Jim Sarbh Pune Highway Sultan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 00:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
MUMBAI: Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi shoked to hear Ishaan say I Love You Reeva
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
What! Salaar to witness an increase in the Box Office earnings due to KGF's Yash aka Rocky Bhai's cameo in the film?
MUMBAI: We’re all set to witness one of the biggest clashes in the history of Indian cinema this Christmas. Yes, we’re...
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee confirmed to go off-air on this date and wrap up the shoot by this date!
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment....
Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik stuns in yet another Maternity shoot, and opts for an old-school royal look! Check out the pictures here!
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has established herself as a prominent figure in the television industry, having contributed to...
Top 10 Meal Kit Delivery Services to Choose from in 2023
MUMBAI: If you aren’t a good cook, being stressed about your meals makes total sense. Every day, waking up and...
Recent Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salaar
What! Salaar to witness an increase in the Box Office earnings due to KGF's Yash aka Rocky Bhai's cameo in the film?
KRITIKA KAMRA
Wow! Take a look at the pastel themed Mumbai abode of actress Kritika Kamra, which looks absolutely gorgeous
Priyanka Chopra
Wow! Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali bash in Los Angeles with hubby Nick Jonas
Tiger 3
Must read! Aatish from Tiger 3 or Jim from Pathaan, who is your favourite Spy verse villain
Khushali Kumar
Hawwt! Here are the times Starfish actress Khushali Kumar raised temperature with her hotness
Salman Khan
Box office! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 crosses the 100 crore mark on Day 2, check out the collections