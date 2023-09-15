Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls his first thought after landing his first film; Says ‘I felt whatever I earn from this’

MUMBAI:  Amitabh Bachchan has acknowledged that his initial instinct after landing his first movie was to give his parents all of the profits. On his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, he was interacting with a contestant. Amitabh recalled how the movie gave him the chance to free his parents from their duties.

Amitabh was asked about the moment he received his first film by contestant Vivek, who also added that everyone would love to hear about it. Amitabh recalled on the program the moment he received his debut film, Saat Hindustani, "Humko ye laga kji isase hume jo bhi milega, wo hum apne ma-babuji ko de dein. (I felt whatever I earn from this, I should give it to my parents)."

When Amitabh spoke, the entire crowd loudly applauded. He added, "Mujhe ek zariya mil gaya ki apne ma-babuji ko bula kar apne paas rakhein. Jo zimmedari unhone humare liye jeevan bhar kiya hai us zimmedari ko hum apne kandho par rakh kar aage unke liye kar ke dein. (I found a way to ensure that my parents shift and live with me. The responsibilities that they fulfilled all these years for us, I wanted to shift them to my shoulders and fulfil them going forward)."

After his friend Tinnu Anand suggested his name to director Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, who was looking for new faces for his film Saat Hindustani, Amitabh Bachchan travelled to Bombay while looking for work in Kolkata. According to prior widely circulated press stories, Khwaja only decided on Amitabh after speaking with the actor's famed poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and being certain that he backed the son's goals.

Saat Hindustani, Amitabh's first movie, was released in 1969 and chronicled the actions of seven Indian revolutionaries who rebelled against Portuguese control in Goa. Amitabh played a poet in the film. He won the Most Promising Newcomer National Film Award, his first.

Amitabh is currently preoccupied with the filming of the regular episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but he also has a strong filmography. One of these is Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Kamal Hassan, Dulquer Salmaan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in the key parts. Amitabh will co-star with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Vikas Bahl's film Ganapath.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Hindustan Times

