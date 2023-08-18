Wow! Amitabh Bachchan reveals about the time Shah Rukh Khan offered wife Gauri Khan's help to design his vanity van

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the quiz show that holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences is back on television again. The show is successfully keeping the viewers entertained as it returned for the fifteenth season this week with everyone's favorite host, Amitabh Bachchan.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the quiz show that holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences is back on television again. The show is successfully keeping the viewers entertained as it returned for the fifteenth season this week with everyone's favorite host, Amitabh Bachchan. 

Also read - What! Nani rejected a film offer with Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan? Read on to know more

It's not just the legendary actor's hosting skills and interaction with the participants that keep the audiences engaged, but also how he makes interesting revelations about himself, his family, and his colleagues in the industry. 

Similarly, in one of the recent episodes, he shared that Shah Rukh Khan offered to ask his wife Gauri Khan to design his vanity van.

Everybody knows Gauri Khan's talent as an interior designer. She has not only worked on several big projects and helped her industry friends with their interior design, but her brilliance reflects in every corner of Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan, and her heavenly abode. 

Now, in one of the recent episodes, the actor shared that he was impressed when he stepped inside Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van. Big B shared that he was recently shooting with King Khan, and when he stepped inside the vanity van, he saw that it had a TV, chairs, sliding doors, space for makeup, and even a bathroom. 

He then shared, “Shah Rukh told me that Gauri has designed it. He even said that I would ask her to design one for you.” Sr Bachchan quipped, “Par aab tak aayi nahi hai (But she is yet to come).”

To give the readers a little contest, Amitabh Bachchan shared this interesting detail when a question appeared for the participant which required him to answer whose wife is the author of the book My Life in Design. 

The contestant was given the following options: Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Chetan Bhagat. The host was impressed with his quick reply as he lauded him and spoke about Gauri‘s new book. 

Also read - What! Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's name added for 'Special Thanks' in Ghoomer? Here's why

Big B shared that the book gives readers a glimpse of her journey as a designer, and also has many exclusive photos of her family.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Latest Video
