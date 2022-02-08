Wow! Amitabh Bachchan’s much-awaited film Jhund teaser is out

MUMBAI: Fans were eagerly waiting for director Nagraj Manjule’s upcoming film Jhund. The film will see Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. He will be sharing the screen with Sairat fame actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The teaser of the film was recently launched on the social media platform.

Also read: OMG! Amitabh Bachchan turns SHAYAR for one of the contestants on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Talking about the teaser, It opens with a group of people playing drums on the street. The next frame shows, Amitabh Bachchan entering the screen in his trademark style. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team.

Check out the teaser here:

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule who gave us the blockbuster 'Sairat' the film's official teaser video gives audiences a glimpse into the world of the notorious team and their interesting journey. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release. Jhund is all set to release in cinemas on 4th March 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Chehre. The actor will be seen in the movies like Runway 34 along with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Brahmāstra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from these two films, Big B will be seen in the films Good-Bye, Uunchai, Project K, and Butterfly.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for this reason