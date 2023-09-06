Wow! Amitabh Bachchan’s niece Naina Bachchan-former investment banker is married to THIS Hindi film actor

The Brahmastra actor’s brother Ajitabh Bachchan has been away from the limelight, and is a businessman in London. He is married to Ramola Bachchan.
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is the undisputed superstar of the Hindi film industry. He has been part of movies that are iconic and memorable. His family came into the limelight with the star’s success and popularity. The Brahmastra actor’s brother Ajitabh Bachchan has been away from the limelight, and is a businessman in London. He is married to Ramola Bachchan.

Ajitabh and Ramola’s daughter Naina might not be an actress but has a connection with the Hindi Film industry. She is married to actor Kunal Kapoor who is known for his films like Don 2 and Rang De Basanti. Naina is a private person and lives a simple life away from the limelight just like her father Ajitabh.

Naina has three siblings  Bhim Bachchan, Namrata Bachchan, and Nilima Bachchan, and her cousins are Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. The latter reportedly played cupid between Kunal and Naina. Speaking about how they met Kunal said, “We met at a fashion show, not at some theatre workshop, as is often reported. It was actually Karan Johar’s fashion show, and she was there with her cousin Shweta (Bachchan-Nanda). The strange thing was that I was not supposed to be there and neither was she. I had just walked the ramp for a show before, and I was leaving, when I bumped into Karan, who asked me to stay back for his show. As they say, timing is everything. A few seconds here or there and we would have never met each other. The next morning we were both to head back to Mumbai on separate flights, and I changed my ticket to be on the same flight as her. The rest, as they say, is history…”

Naina used to work as an investment banker before she quit to join the glamor world. Kunal and Naina got married at Seychelles Beach in February 2015, and became parents to a baby boy in 2022.

