Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Punctuality Strikes Fear in Film Crew: Prahlad Kakkar Recalls Anecdote

MUMBAI: Renowned ad guru Prahlad Kakkar recently shared an amusing yet nerve-wracking anecdote about working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. In contrast to the famously tardy Govinda, Prahlad highlighted Bachchan's exceptional punctuality, recalling an incident that left the film crew in sheer awe and, in his words, "the most traumatic" experience.

During an interaction with Cyrus Broacha, Prahlad vividly described the surreal scene that unfolded when he arrived on set one morning. Bachchan, known for his discipline and punctuality, was already seated in full makeup, calmly reading a newspaper, patiently awaiting the crew's arrival. Prahlad emphasized that film units worldwide rarely arrive on time, making Bachchan's early presence a startling experience for everyone present.

Setting the scene, Prahlad shared, "Just imagine, there’s this studio, there’s a single light. And in that pooling light, Mr Bachchan is sitting on a chair, in full makeup, reading a newspaper, waiting for us to arrive. Nobody has turned except the boys, and he’s told them, ‘Ek light denge? Main akhbaar padhta hoon.’ And they put the light on him, and he was sitting on a chair, reading the newspaper nonchalantly. He never said a word; didn’t need to. We s**t. And the next time we were shooting with him, nobody slept."

This account underscores the impact of Bachchan's punctuality, leaving an indelible mark on the film crew and creating an atmosphere of heightened alertness during subsequent shoots.

In contrast, Prahlad juxtaposed this experience with an amusing story about Govinda's notorious tardiness, further highlighting the diversity of encounters he has had with Bollywood icons.

Credit: The Indian Express