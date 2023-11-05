Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures

MUMBAI: Actress Amyra Dastur is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them not only with beautiful acting contributions and her movies but also with her fashion and fitness.

Amyra Dastur also has been attracting the eyeballs of the fans with her hot looks and we won't be wrong in saying that she is the Bollywood mermaid because she has been blessing the internet feed with many beach and underwater pictures whenever she has been on vacation. These pictures have got some great response from the fans and audience. Having said that, actress Amyra Dastur has once again treated the fans with her latest holiday pictures.

ALSO READ – Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’

As you can see in these pictures actress Amyra Dastur is enjoying her holidays in Thailand and once again she has dropped some sizzling and jaw dropping pictures from her vacation Diaries including underwater video on her status.

Indeed, it is always a treat to watch the actress Amyra Dastur in such pictures and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are views on these breathtaking pictures of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens