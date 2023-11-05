Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures

Have a look at some of the beautiful pictures from the holiday of actress Amyra Dastur, these pictures are indeed raising the temperature all over the internet
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 18:02
movie_image: 
Amyra Dastur

MUMBAI:   Actress Amyra Dastur is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them not only with beautiful acting contributions and her movies but also with her fashion and fitness.

Amyra Dastur also has been attracting the eyeballs of the fans with her hot looks and we won't be wrong in saying that she is the Bollywood mermaid because she has been blessing the internet feed with many beach and underwater pictures whenever she has been on vacation. These pictures have got some great response from the fans and audience. Having said that, actress Amyra Dastur has once again treated the fans with her latest holiday pictures.

ALSO READ – Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’

As you can see in these pictures actress Amyra Dastur is enjoying her holidays in Thailand and once again she has dropped some sizzling and jaw dropping pictures from her vacation Diaries including underwater video on her status.

Indeed, it is always a treat to watch the actress Amyra Dastur in such pictures and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are views on these breathtaking pictures of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens

Amyra Dastur AMYRA DASTUR HOT AMYRA DASTUR VACATION Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 18:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
City of Dreams season 3 trailers out! The political thriller goes personal and deadlier this time
MUMBAI:   One of the most loved thrillers on OTT platform is web series City of Dreams Season 3. The show has been...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kya Baat Hai! Abhinav and Abhimanyu’s race to win Abhir’s affection begins
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
OMG! Archana Gautam reveals how she would react if MC Stan would come as a wild card entry on Khatron Ke Khiladi and has she met him post Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:   Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Satya starts liking Sai?
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures
MUMBAI:   Actress Amyra Dastur is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Bhavani humiliates Sai and Amba for conspiring against Chavan Niwas
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Amyra Dastur
Wow! Amyra Dastur’s vacation of Thailand is all about beaches and good vibe, have look at the pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens
Adah Sharma
Must Read! Will Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story beat these highest grossing female centric films?
latest pictures invites a lot of trolling
What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”
Anushka Sharma
Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’
We would love to see them once again on big screen
Must read! “We would love to watch them together on big screens again”, netizens as they watch Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon at an event
Adah Sharma
Must Read! Will success of The Kerala Story help actress Adah Sharma get good movies?