Wow! Ananya Panday opens up about her thoughts on working with Aditya Roy Kapur, says, 'it will be good fun'

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were recently spotted by fans on a vacation in Europe, are rumoured to be dating and although none of them have commented on their relationship status yet, fans have been hoping to see them together in a film.
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were recently spotted by fans on a vacation in Europe, are rumoured to be dating and although none of them have commented on their relationship status yet, fans have been hoping to see them together in a film. 

Also read - What! Ananya Panday gets trolled for candidly talking to paparazzi, netizens says, “She is irritating and always over acts”

In a recent interview during the promotions of Dream Girl 2, Ananya was asked a few fan questions and one of the questions had her answering about her plans of working with the Aashiqui 2 actor.

In a chat with News 18, Ananya was asked about her plans of working with Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya said, “I don’t know, when there’s a good enough script to work with both of them. I mean I have already worked with Kartik before and it was great fun. So hopefully, we’ll do Pati Patni Aur Voh 2 or something like that.” She then added, “And I’ve never worked with Adi but it will be good fun to work with him.”

In the same interview, another fan asked Ananya about her plans of getting married and the actor said, “I’m still very young, so not soon. Someday, I really want to get married but not soon.”

Ananya and Aditya have been spotted around in restaurants and theatres in Mumbai and are often photographed together. The rumours around their relationship first started during the last season of Koffee with Karan when Karan implied that the duo spent a lot of time with each other during Karan’s 50th birthday party.

Ananya is currently looking forward to the release of Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled to release on August 25. 

Also read -Trolled! Varun Dhawan calls Ananya Panday ‘Meryl Panday’ in Call Me Bae announcement video; netizens say, “It's an insult to Meryl Streep”

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has her streaming debut lined up, titled Call Me Bae.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

About Author

Comments

