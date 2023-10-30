Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared

It is Ananya Panday’s birthday and we see the actress celebrating her day at Maldives, well there are speculation that she is having great time with her rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur, check out the post of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 16:05
movie_image: 
Ananya Pandey

MUMBAI : Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry, she is one such name who is known not only for her acting projects but also for her charm and cuteness, now a days she is making head turns with her rumoured relationship with the actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

We have seen Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at different events and functions where they grab the attention with their presence, also the fans all over do not stop to shower their love for them, well they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, but the fans say whatever they are seeing in the posts it is for sure that they both are dating.

Today the actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her 25th birthday and we see the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress, and the actress has dropped a few glimpses on how she is spending her special day at Maldives.

Also read Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks

Well these posts are getting viral all over the internet and the fans are not keeping calm but are excited with these clicks, many people are saying that she may be out for the birthday vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

The fans are looking forward to more such vacation posts so that they will come to know who the actress is, but these clicks are attracting the eyeballs of the fans.

What are your views on these vacation clicks of the actress and on this Jodi of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, do share in the comment section below.

Team Tellychakkar wishes actress Ananya Panday a very happy birthday.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also readMust read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Tejas

ANANYA PANDAY AND ADITYA ROY KAPUR ANANYA PANDAY BIRTHDAY ANANYA PANDAY FANS Bollywood couple BOLLYWOOD BIRYHDAY Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 16:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Chand Jalne Laga fame Kanika Mann's throwback audition video will leave you awestruck with her talent
MUMBAI : Kanika Maan is best known for her roles in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Rocky Mental, and Amrika My Dream.She...
Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared
MUMBAI : Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry, she is...
Wow! Bhaglakshmi's Rohit Suchanti's achieves this milestone, check it out
MUMBAI : Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his...
Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'
MUMBAI : The third season of Shark Tank India is scheduled to premiere in 2019, and the makers have given viewers a...
Vanshaj: Finally! Vidur reveals Shobhana killed Prem
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Kavya: Oh No! Kavya and Adhiraj face challenges, Gets trapped in Kammo’s plan, Angry villagers gather in protest
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Ananya Pandey
Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tejas
Must read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Tejas
Kamal Haasan and Shubman Gill
After Kamal Haasan and Shubman Gill, now Rishabh Shetty praises Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail! The Kantara fame actor said, "This film upholds an important lesson"
Ananya Panday
Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks
Indian
Must read! Indian 2 first ever look is out, and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans
Ranveer Singh
Revealed! Check out Ranveer Singh’s first look from the upcoming movie, Singham Again
Malaika Arora
Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48