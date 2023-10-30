Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared

MUMBAI : Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry, she is one such name who is known not only for her acting projects but also for her charm and cuteness, now a days she is making head turns with her rumoured relationship with the actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

We have seen Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at different events and functions where they grab the attention with their presence, also the fans all over do not stop to shower their love for them, well they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, but the fans say whatever they are seeing in the posts it is for sure that they both are dating.

Today the actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her 25th birthday and we see the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress, and the actress has dropped a few glimpses on how she is spending her special day at Maldives.

Also read Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks

Well these posts are getting viral all over the internet and the fans are not keeping calm but are excited with these clicks, many people are saying that she may be out for the birthday vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

The fans are looking forward to more such vacation posts so that they will come to know who the actress is, but these clicks are attracting the eyeballs of the fans.

What are your views on these vacation clicks of the actress and on this Jodi of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, do share in the comment section below.

Team Tellychakkar wishes actress Ananya Panday a very happy birthday.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also readMust read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Tejas