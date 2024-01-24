Wow! Anil Kapoor Reflects on 45 Years in Cinema: A "Big Fight" Amidst Changing Dynamics

MUMBAI : Bollywood stalwart Anil Kapoor, on the brink of the release of his upcoming action-packed film 'Fighter,' recently engaged with the media, shedding light on the enduring journey of his illustrious 45-year career in cinema. The seasoned actor, known for his versatility, shared insights into the evolving dynamics of the film industry and the perseverance required to stay relevant.

Speaking candidly about the industry's transformation, Kapoor remarked, "To be relevant, to sit here with Sid, Deepika, Hrithik, and to work with them, bada mushkil hota hai (it's a big challenge). I have to work harder every year." The reference to contemporary stars indicates Kapoor's commitment to staying abreast of the changing landscape and collaborating with the younger generation.

Acknowledging the necessity for constant reinvention, Kapoor emphasized, "I have to constantly change the gears so that the youngsters in the audience, the actors, the technicians, the press consider my work good." The actor's dedication to adapting to new trends and expectations reflects his resilience in an industry known for its dynamic nature.

Expressing his excitement and joy in working with current talents, Kapoor highlighted the mutual enthusiasm shared between him and his colleagues. He acknowledged the importance of maintaining a positive rapport with the audience, stating, "To do that again and again for more than four decades is a big fight."

Anil Kapoor embarked on his cinematic journey in 1971 with 'Tu Payal Mein Geet,' playing the younger version of the late actor Shashi Kapoor. Despite the film being unreleased, it marked the beginning of Kapoor's illustrious career, followed by his supporting role in 'Hamare Tumhare.'

As 'Fighter' awaits its release, Anil Kapoor's reflections offer a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs he has encountered over his extensive career, showcasing his resilience and commitment to the ever-evolving world of cinema.

Credit: Prokerala