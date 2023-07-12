Wow! Animal: Actress Triptii Dimri finally breaks her silence on criticism faced for the highly intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor; Says ‘I know what I am doing is right’

MUMBAI : Actress Triptii Dimri, best known for her parts in Bulbull and Qala, has spoken out about the highly intimate scenes she and Ranbir Kapoor have in Animal, following the film's huge December 1 release. The action crime thriller, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, has become a commercial smash and features a star-studded ensemble that includes Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, among others.

Since the movie's theatrical release, Dimri, who plays Zoya Riaz in Animal, has noticed an enormous rise in her social media following. However, in addition to the movie's commercial success, she has drawn notice for her bold and intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress's scenes drew harsh criticism as well.

Triptii has now discussed the criticism she received for the intimate scenes in an interview. She said, "It did disturb me initially. I am someone who has hardly faced criticism, very little, I mean, in the first few films, I had 10 percent criticism and 90% praise. This time it was a mixture of both, so I was also taken aback, but then I sat myself down and thought about it. The day I decided to become an actor, nobody forced me to do it. I wanted to do it because I found it exciting, and as I started doing it, the characters that I was playing, it was healing a part of me and I started having fun with it, started finding joy in the characters in the challenges and everything that was coming my way and that is how i want to go about acting in my life."

She went on to add, "As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on the set are making me feel comfortable and as long as I know what I am doing is right, I am not doing anything wrong, I am gonna do it, because that is something I want for myself. As an actor as a human being that is something I want to experience."

Recalling the day the specific scenes were filmed, she said, "On that day, there were just four people there on the set, me, Ranbir, Sandeep sir and t DOP, no body who was not required was not there and every five minutes they were asking if I am ok, am I comfortable. So, when people around you are giving you so much support and making sure you are comfortable, you don't feel odd at all. Of course, the people who don't know how the set works or what happens on a set or how these scenes are shot, of course for them imagination can take you anywhere. It must be little shocking for them and everyone is entitled to their opinions, as for me I was very comfortable and I will always do what my character demands."

Triptii also discussed the film's success and being praised as the National Crush, "I am very happy with the response. I didn't expect it at all, it's very unexpected surprise. I am very happy about it. Getting alot of love from people and I am really grateful for it."

