Wow! Animal first poster out, here is when the teaser will release

One of the much awaited movies Animal has been talk of the town and now the first ever official poster of the movie is out along with the teaser release date
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 10:51
movie_image: 
Animal

MUMBAI:  Upcoming movie titled Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the lead has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since it's inception. The movie is considered one of the big releases of the year and one of the anticipated ones. The movie which is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga also has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, along with Rashmika Mandana.

We have seen many BTS pictures and videos directly from the sets of the movie that has grabbed the attention where the actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a never seen before avatar. These clicks had indeed increased the excitement among the fans all over and they were eagerly looking for the look, poster and the glimpses.

Today finally the makers have launched the first official poster of the movie along with the teaser Date announcement. Have a look.

Also read Hot! Here are times actress Heena Panchal raised temperature with her hot looks

Indeed the actor Ranbir Kapoor is look dashing in the poster and in a different avatar. He is looking classy and the poster says the teaser of the movie will b out on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday 28th September.

Indeed the poster has set the tone right for the movie and we shall look forward to see the teaser and the trailer of the movie in the upcoming days. Animal is all set hit the big screen on 1st December 2023.

What are your views on the poster and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read  Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about the roles she is willing to play after spending many years in the industry

Animal poster ANIMAL MOVIE Ranbir Kapoor Anil Kapoor Rashmika Mandana Bobby Deol Sandeep Reddy Vanga Kabir Singh Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 10:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh No! Shruti Haasan's encounter with an unpleasant fan following her at Mumbai airport; Leaves her scared and irritated
MUMBAI :   Actress Shruti Haasan recently had trouble when a devoted admirer kept following her around the Mumbai...
Wow! Taapsee Pannu Cherishes a 'Special Day'; Enjoying a Lunch Date with rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe and Sister Shagun
MUMBAI : Mathias Boe, a former badminton player, and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu have long been the subject of...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: High Point Drama! Seerat was a better choice for Angad than Sahiba
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Exclusive! Yash Tonk joins Mallika Sherawat in MX Player’s upcoming webseries ‘Ghane Bawle’
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking and exclusive news!There are a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy opens up on her experience working with Sai Ketan Rao in Imlie Season 3, says, ''He is extremely friendly and down-to-earth and we share a great bond''
MUMBAI:  Adrija Roy, who impressed fans with her amazing performance in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu, is back with...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Anger Mode! Angad gets furious with Veer and Seerat
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Recent Stories
Shruti Haasa
Oh No! Shruti Haasan's encounter with an unpleasant fan following her at Mumbai airport; Leaves her scared and irritated
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shruti Haasa
Oh No! Shruti Haasan's encounter with an unpleasant fan following her at Mumbai airport; Leaves her scared and irritated
Taapsee Pannu
Wow! Taapsee Pannu Cherishes a 'Special Day'; Enjoying a Lunch Date with rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe and Sister Shagun
Prabhas
Wow! Take a look at the top 10 anticipated films of and web series
ESHA DEOL
Wow! Esha Deol considers Sunny Deol as the 'coolest brother', here's what she has to say about him
Zareen Khan
Controversy! Zareen Khan expresses shock and disbelief on arrest warrant issued for her in alleged cheating case
Parineeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha kick-started pre-wedding festivities with spiritual grace; Ardaas ceremony and Shabad Kirtan