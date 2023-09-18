Wow! Animal first poster out, here is when the teaser will release

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the lead has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since it's inception. The movie is considered one of the big releases of the year and one of the anticipated ones. The movie which is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga also has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, along with Rashmika Mandana.

We have seen many BTS pictures and videos directly from the sets of the movie that has grabbed the attention where the actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a never seen before avatar. These clicks had indeed increased the excitement among the fans all over and they were eagerly looking for the look, poster and the glimpses.

Today finally the makers have launched the first official poster of the movie along with the teaser Date announcement. Have a look.

Indeed the actor Ranbir Kapoor is look dashing in the poster and in a different avatar. He is looking classy and the poster says the teaser of the movie will b out on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday 28th September.

Indeed the poster has set the tone right for the movie and we shall look forward to see the teaser and the trailer of the movie in the upcoming days. Animal is all set hit the big screen on 1st December 2023.

