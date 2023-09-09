Wow! Animal teaser to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of the actor Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal has been grabbing the attention of the fans since it was in the making. The movie which is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga has some great talents like Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, along with the actor.

The look of the actor Ranbir Kapoor directed from the sets were floating all over and have attracted the eyeballs of the fans, where he was looking deadly and this has increased the excitement amongcthe fans all over. Well the fans are eagerly looking forward to the new details of the movie and now all eyes on the release of the movie.

Having said that there are now reports that are floating all over the internet which says the teaser of the movie Animal can be out on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, yes we can expect the teaser and the first official look of the actor Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday that is 28th September.

Well this new has grabbed the attention of the fans, and now all eyes are on the date. Indeed Animal is one of the big releases of the Year and we really cannot wait to see the actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar in the movie.

