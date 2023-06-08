Wow! Anjali Anand reveals what Jaya Bachchan was like on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, calls her 'mastikhor'

Karan Johar’s recent directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a blast at the box office. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others.
Anjali Anand

Undoubtedly, the film has garnered a lot of positive reviews and love from the audience. One of the artists from the film, Anjali Anand, revealed insights about Jaya Bachchan. 

Also read - Exclusive! “I was like why would they take me, I am not a big star in the industry…”Anjali Anand opens up about how she ended up saying yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and more

Undoubtedly, the film has garnered a lot of positive reviews and love from the audience. One of the artists from the film, Anjali Anand, revealed insights about Jaya Bachchan.

In a recent conversation with a news portal, Anjali Anand, who played the role of Gayatri in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared what veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was like on the set. 

While it is quite evident how the actress-politician is usually on headlines for her interactions with Indian paps, Anand shared a different perspective. She shared, “Jaya ji, the opinion that people have of her is completely wrong because she is the sweetest and cutest person I have met. She is like a child. She would come in the morning and would be so enthusiastic. With people around, she is so loving and caring. When anyone says they are hungry on sets, she would literally open all her tiffin boxes and ensure everyone is well-fed. She is very caring.”

Furthermore, the actress also shared that Jaya Bachchan is a ‘mastikhor’ in real life. She confessed that she had the best time working with the wife of Amitabh Bachchan. “Doing that scene in front of her, you might think that she must be standing in anger on the other side during the over-the-shoulder shot but she was crying, in fact! Because I was crying during the scene. She is a very warm and ‘mastikhor’ person,” Anand added.

Apart from sharing her views on the Laaga Chunari Mein Daag actress, Anand also shared her views on the veteran actor Dharmendra. She confessed her deep affection and love for him.

When Anjali Anand was asked about the story behind Gup Chup song rendition in a serious song, she shared that the script mentioned that Gayatri would sing a song but the song wasn’t decided back then. 

Also read - Exclusive! “Rohit Shetty sir really motivated me, but the one person who demotivated everyone during the stunts was Archana Gautam" - Anjali Anand

So, after everyone on the set got to know the filmy nature of Anand, the song was finally decided. Moreover, she also shared that everybody asked if they should share the lyrics of the song, then she said, “Excuse me (laughs), let me teach you the lyrics of the song!” At the end, Anand said that everything went so well in the sequence.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

