Wow! Anurag Kashyap shares an appreciation post for the recently released movies as they bring back the Bollywood magic

MUMBAI: The Hindi box office is seeing some major action after the pandemic with multiple big films boasting of stellar stars cast releasing in the past month.

First came Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani directed by Karan Johar, which won the hearts of the viewers for representing quintessential Bollywood.

Then came the huge clash of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which clicked with the cine-goers for their nostalgia and educational subject respectively.

All three films are currently running successfully at the box office and already another film Ghoomer has released in cinemas today.

It is a cricket drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has acknowledged the return of the audiences to the theaters and also shared his review of the movie Ghoomer.

On Friday, August 18, director Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram and shared some pictures with the cast of Ghoomer including Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi, as well as Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen and actor Vijay Varma.

These were taken at the premiere of the film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Sharing the photos, Kashyap praised the three previously released films and lauded them for bringing people back to the theaters.

He wrote, “It’s been a great month at the movies, people returning to cinemas, filmmakers taking chances, Gadar 2 breaking records and OMG2 and RRKPK holding their own against the Tsunami of it."

He also shared the review of Abhishek and Saiyami’s film and called it their best acting performance till date. “And today comes out yet another brilliant film that I saw here at @iffmelbourne. GHOOMER is @r.balki_kiran.blitzkrieg hitting it out of the stadium with a caustically funny @azmishabana18 and a career best from both @bachchan and @saiyami. So well written and directed and performed. It’s actually an incredible physical performance from Saiyami Kher that she gets so right and I dare say , it’s the best shot game of cricket on indian screen. Also @ivankadasofficial and @angadbedi — what a performance. Kudos to the team,” said Kashyap. Have a look:

Catch Gadar 2, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer in a cinema near you.

