WOW! Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal get married; Madhur Bhandarkar, Bhumi Pednekar, Aly Goni, and others attend the ceremony

MUMBAI: One of the most popular couples, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are now husband and wife.

Their lavish wedding on Sunday turned out to be the most star-studded wedding of the year. All from Rakesh Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty to Sussanne Khan were present to join the couple at the celebrations.

ALSO READ: WEDDING BELLS! WOW! From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, here are the couples expected to take the plunge soon

Apart from Anushka's bridesmaids including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, several other celebrities and senior actors attended the wedding. Rhea Chakraborty was also a part of the celebrations. She arrived in a beige lehenga, paired with a mang teeka and necklace. She took to Instagram and shared her picture. In the caption, she wrote, “Grow through what you go through! #newnormal #grattitude #rhenew.”

Alia Bhatt donned a yellow silk saree and was accompanied by sister Shaheen Bhatt. Bhumi Pednekar wore a yellow lehenga and was accompanied by sister Samiksha Pednekar. Rakesh Roshan was spotted in a black suit. Poonam Dhillon, Madhur Bhandarkar were also seen. Sussanne Khan is also a friend of the bride and was seen in a maroon and gold lehenga. Vaani was seen in a white lehenga at the function. Athiya Shetty came with her mother Mana Shetty, with the former dressed in a pink lehenga. Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin were also seen posing for the paparazzi. Jasmin was in a black and gold saree while Aly was in a suit. Neena Gupta was also spotted with husband Vivek Mehra. Several pictures of Anushka and Aditya exchanging garlands, taking pheras and posing after the wedding have been shared online.

Check out pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: WOW! Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan to get hitched this weekend

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES