WOW! As Anushka Sharma gears up for Cannes debut, here’s a look at some of her best red carpet looks

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her Cannes debut this year. So, before Anushka flies to the French Riviera, here’s a look at some of the best red carpet looks of the actress.
MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma is all set to make her Cannes debut. No, she won’t be going to for a brand or a movie, but reportedly the actress along with Titanic star Kate Winslet will honour the women in cinema. While most of the Indian celebs have attended the film festival for their brand or for their movie, Anushka will attend it for a more prestigious reason.  

We all know that apart from the movies being showcased and presented at Cannes, one more thing that becomes the talk of the town is the outfits that celebs wear. From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Mallika Sherawat, many actresses always steal the show with their outfits, and now, this year, all eyes will be on Anushka.

So, before Anushka flies to the French Riviera, here’s a look at some of the best red carpet looks of the actress. Check out the pictures below...

We are sure fans of Anushka would be excited to see her at the film festival.

Talking about movies, Anushka is all set for her comeback with Chakda Xpress which will release on Netflix. The movie is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and the shooting of the film was wrapped up a few months ago. However, the release date is not yet announced.

Anushka was last seen as a lead in Zero which was released in 2018, so her fans will get to see in a movie after a gap of more than four years.

