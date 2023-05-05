Wow! Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes debut honoring ‘Women in Cinema’ with Titanic actress Kate Winslet

While the actress has been on a break since 2018 after having a baby, she is now all set to make her presence felt in the upcoming Cannes film festival.
MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma has worked with all the top actors of Bollywood and carved a niche for herself. Her powerful screen presence has multiplied her fan following in the last couple of years and she has even more surprises in store. While the actress has been on a break since 2018 after having a baby, she is now all set to make her presence felt in the upcoming Cannes film festival.

Anushka will add another feather to her hat this year by making her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival in the French Riviera. The Pari actress will be honoring the ‘Women in Cinema’ along with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet.  The Cannes Film Festival 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 16 to May 27.

Anushka will surely be making India proud by representing our country on this International platform. Previously many Indian celebs like Aishawarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, among others have made their presence felt at the renowned Festival.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress.

Credit-Latestly

Anushka Sharma Kate Winslet Titanic Revolutionary Road NH 10 Dil Dhadakne Do Chakda Xpress Pari Band Baaja Baaraat Zero PK Sultan Movie News TellyChakkar
Wow! Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes debut honoring 'Women in Cinema' with Titanic actress Kate Winslet
