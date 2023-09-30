Wow! Anushka Sharma pregnant with second baby with hubby Virat Kohli?

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. Anushka and Virat were in a long-term relationship before they made it official by getting married. Anushka once in a throwback interview got candid and shared her thoughts about getting married before turning 30.

Anushka and Virat entered the realm of parenthood by welcoming a baby daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2020. As per a leading news portal, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” 

As per a source, “It’s been a while since Anushka Sharma has been spotted in public, or an event. This isn’t just a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculations.” The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress who always accompanied her hubby Virat to events and cricket matches is not doing so and is staying away from media glare which is a big indication that she might be expecting her second baby soon. 

Virat and Anushka are yet to reveal the face of their daughter Vamika. They have a strict no-posting pictures online policy and have warned the paparazzi against posting any pictures of their daughter on a public medium. 

In a previous interview, Virat had stated, “We have decided not to expose our child to social media before she understands to make her own choices.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

