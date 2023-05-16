WOW! Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and many more B-town beauties all set for their Cannes debut; here's why the actresses will be walking the red carpet at the prestigious film festival

MUMBAI: Cannes Film Festival 2023 kickstarts today and just like every year, we are expecting that many Indian celebs will leave a mark at the red carpet. While it is expected that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like every year will be walking the red carpet, there are many actresses who are all set for their Cannes debut.

So, today let’s look at the list of actresses who will be making their debut at Cannes and why they are going to be attending the prestigious film festival...

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade and has proved her mettle as an actor. Now, the actress is all set to attend Cannes Film Festival this year for the first time, and she will be there for an event where along with Kate Winslet she will honour women in film.

Sara Ali Khan

Last night, Sara Ali Khan left for the Cannes Film Festival. It will be her debut at the festival and reportedly she will be a part of the delegate assembled by Union Minister of State, Dr L. Murugan.

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is also going to make her Cannes debut this year. Just like Sara, according to reports, Manushi will be a part of the delegation assembled by Union Minister of State, Dr L. Murugan.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta, who is known for setting social media on fire, is also heading for her Cannes debut. She will also be a part of the delegate assembled by Union Minister of State, Dr L. Murugan.

Mrunal Thakur

The Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur is also gearing up for her Cannes debut. She will be representing her brand there. Let’s see what outfits the actress will opt for.

Sunny Leone

While other actresses are going for brands and to represent the country, Sunny Leone will be making her Cannes debut because her movie Kennedy is going to premiere there. Let’s see if Sunny will be able to make the heads turn or not.

