WOW! Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and many more B-town beauties all set for their Cannes debut; here's why the actresses will be walking the red carpet at the prestigious film festival

This year, many Indian actresses are all set to make their debut at the Cannes Film Festival. So, today let’s look at the list of actresses who will be making their debut at Cannes and why they are going to be attending the prestigious film festival...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 12:20
movie_image: 
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Cannes Film Festival 2023 kickstarts today and just like every year, we are expecting that many Indian celebs will leave a mark at the red carpet. While it is expected that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like every year will be walking the red carpet, there are many actresses who are all set for their Cannes debut.

So, today let’s look at the list of actresses who will be making their debut at Cannes and why they are going to be attending the prestigious film festival...

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade and has proved her mettle as an actor. Now, the actress is all set to attend Cannes Film Festival this year for the first time, and she will be there for an event where along with Kate Winslet she will honour women in film.

Also Read: Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’

Sara Ali Khan

Last night, Sara Ali Khan left for the Cannes Film Festival. It will be her debut at the festival and reportedly she will be a part of the delegate assembled by Union Minister of State, Dr L. Murugan.

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is also going to make her Cannes debut this year. Just like Sara, according to reports, Manushi will be a part of the delegation assembled by Union Minister of State, Dr L. Murugan.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta, who is known for setting social media on fire, is also heading for her Cannes debut. She will also be a part of the delegate assembled by Union Minister of State, Dr L. Murugan.

Mrunal Thakur

The Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur is also gearing up for her Cannes debut. She will be representing her brand there. Let’s see what outfits the actress will opt for.

Sunny Leone

While other actresses are going for brands and to represent the country, Sunny Leone will be making her Cannes debut because her movie Kennedy is going to premiere there. Let’s see if Sunny will be able to make the heads turn or not.

Also Read: HOT! Sunny Leone birthday: As the actress heads for Cannes this year, here’s a look at some of her stunning red carpet avatars

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anushka Sharma Sara Ali Khan Manushi Chhillar Esha Gupta Mrunal Thakur Sunny Leone KENNEDY Dr L Murugan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 12:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar roped in for Dangal show Mann Sundar
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Indian cinema, digital and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Disappointment! Kairav breaks Muskaan’s heart
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Uff! Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in a red outfit in her latest photoshoot in Phuket, netizens call her “Fire”
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Blocked! Satya’s feelings left unheard, Sai and Virat busy saving commissioner
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Hero To The Rescue! Virat saves the stretcher from falling off
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
WOW! Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and many more B-town beauties all set for their Cannes debut; here's why the actresses will be walking the red carpet at the prestigious film festival
MUMBAI: Cannes Film Festival 2023 kickstarts today and just like every year, we are expecting that many Indian celebs...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
WOW! Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and many more B-town beauties all set for their Cannes debut; here's why the actresses will be walking the red carpet at the prestigious film festival
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan jets off to Cannes, ahead of her red carpet debut; actress says, 'From Kedarnath to Cannes'
Ranbir Kapoor
Shocking! "Who wears wollen cap in mumbai summer" Netizens trolls Ranbir Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Shocking! Saif Ali Khan’s 2012 assault case trial to begin next month after 11 years of him allegedly assaulting South African businessman
Audience Perspective! Did the Hindi film industry take too long to recognise Jyotika’s talent?
Audience Perspective! Did the Hindi film industry take too long to recognise Jyotika’s talent?
Must read! "Why is she copying Deepika Padukone" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt on her dressing
Must read! "Why is she copying Deepika Padukone" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt on her dressing
Anil Kapoor
WOAH! Did Anil Kapoor give a hint about working with Madhuri Dixit again soon?