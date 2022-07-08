WOW! Apart from films, these 3 sources contribute to Alia Bhatt's NET WORTH

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town. She has an impressing fan following. She is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Darlings which also marks her debut as a producer.

She is one of India's highest-paid actresses. According to Hindustan Times, her net worth in 2021 was Rs 517 crore. There is no doubt that her earnings from films majorly contribute to her net worth. Alia charges between Rs 15 crore to Rs 18 crore per film, as per Hindustan Times. As per Forbes, at least six of her films grossed over $15 million (Rs 118 crore approx) worldwide in opening weeks. But apart from movies, the actress also makes quite a lot of money from her business ventures. Here are Alia Bhatt’s three sources of income other than movies.

Alia Bhatt is the founder and owner of Ed-a-Mamma, a clothing brand for kids between 2 and 14 years of age. As per Business Insider, the brand grew 10X in 2021 and became a Rs 150 crore business. Earlier this year, the actress launched her own production company Eternal Sunshine Productions. The production house’s first project is the recently-released Darlings, which has been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie, acquired by Netflix for Rs 80 crore, per TOI, features Bhatt and Shefali Shah in lead roles.

Alia Bhatt has also invested undisclosed amounts of money in a few businesses. One of her earliest investments was in Style Cracker, a Mumbai-based personal styling platform. She invested in the fashion business in 2017. In 2020, Bhatt invested money in the e-commerce website Nykaa, which was launched in 2012 and went on to become one of India’s largest companies. She has also invested in Phool.co, a D2C company backed by IIT Kanpur which recycles floral waste into incense products. As per the Economic Times, the brand has achieved 130% YoY growth in the last two years.

On the work front, Alia was launched by Karan Johar in the 2012 movie Student of the Year. She then went on to act in films like Highway, 2 States, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, Raazi and most recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

