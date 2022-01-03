WOW! A.R Rahman’s Elder Daughter Khatija Gets Engaged, announces it on Instagram! Check out Pictures!

MUMBAI: Khatija Rahman, the elder daughter of music maestro AR Rahman, got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in a private ceremony. Riyasdeen is a professional audio engineer. Katija shared the update on her Instagram account with her fans and followers. In addition, she shared a photo of her D-day. Along with the note, she revealed that the engagement took place on December 29.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Tanuja, Talat Aziz, Rajesh Kamboj, and Ajay Mehra roped in for Hansal Mehta’s short film on Amazon

She said, “I am happy to share with you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and wizkid audio engineer. The engagement took place on 29th December, my birthday, in the presence of close family and loved ones.

Look at the pictures:

The comments section of Khatija's post was filled with messages of good wishes from celebrities. Singer Neeti Mohan said, "Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful moment." Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Congratulations to the both of you. God Bless!!"

"With the blessings of the Almighty, I’m delighted to announce to you all my engagement to Khatija Rahman, @khatija.rahman. The engagement ceremony was held on her birthday, 29th December, in the presence of her family and friends." Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed posted the picture on Instagram.

Khatija Rahman made her singing debut in films with her father's composition "O Maramanishi / Puthiya Manidha" in "Robo" alongside the legendary SP. Balasubramanyam.The film was directed by Shankar Shanmugam and featured Rajnikanth. Reportedly she was just 14 years old when she sang the song.

For those who don't know, AR Rahman married Saira Banu on March 12, 1995. They have three children, two daughters named Khatija Rahman and Rahima Rahman and one son named Ameen Rahman who is a musician.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

Credits: India TV

ALSO READ: Woah: Kriti Sanon APOLOGIZES to a fan who blames her for ‘RUINING’ his life!