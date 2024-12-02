Wow! Arbaaz Khan defends age gap with wife Sshura Khan; Embraces love beyond years

MUMBAI : His decision to marry makeup artist Sshura Khan was not "sudden," according to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The couple gave it much thinking, weighed the advantages and drawbacks, and only then decided to go ahead. The Dabangg actor recently talked about how he initially met and fell in love with Shura in an interview with the popular news portal.

Sshura was working with the lead actress of the 2022 movie, Raveena Tandon, when Arbaaz first met her on the sets of his production, Patna Shukla. “It was just a casual meeting, a professional meeting. Post that, when the movie got over, we met a couple of times,” he shared, adding that when they got married, they’d been dating secretly for almost two years. “Celebs tend to believe that their relationship should be known publicly, ours was under the wraps for almost a year,” he said.

However, Arbaaz and Sshura agreed to keep their relationship secret because they wanted to be "sure" of each other. After they decided, they shared their decision with the world via endearing wedding photos and a statement that said, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”.

Like the general public, Arbaaz's family was unaware that he was seeing Sshura. This included his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, brothers, Salman and Sohail Khan, and sisters, Alvira and Arpita Khan. “Initially, they didn’t know. They knew I was just meeting someone, but when they realised that this is a huge step that I am taking, they were more than happy. In moments like these, you have the support of your loved ones because they know these decisions are made between two mature people,” stated the actor.

Shura works as a professional makeup artist and has clients including Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon. Arbaaz revealed that he and Sshura spent a lot of time together while dating and didn't decide to be married in a "hurry."

“Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” said Arbaaz.

Arbaaz and Sshura received a lot of congratulations on their marriage, however, some individuals on the internet made fun of them for their extreme age disparity. But none of it seemed to affect the lovebirds. The producer-actor pondered, “It’s not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate.”

According to Arbaaz, he and Sshura have “love, respect, and dedication” towards each other, and that is what matters to them. Noting that relationships work only when effort is put into them, he concluded, “Whatever we were looking for in life, matched. We were willing to give each same amount of commitment, love and respect. It didn’t matter beyond that.”

