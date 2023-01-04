WOW! Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in a film together soon?

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked together in Ki & Ka which was a hit at the box office. And now, it looks like the actors might team up soon. Read on to know more...
Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI:  Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked together in the film Ki & Ka. Today, the film completed seven years of its release, and Arjun took to Instagram to share a picture with Bebo.

He captioned the picture as, “Jab KI met KA AGAIN! @kareenakapoorkhan #7YearsOfKiAndKa #RBalki @erosnow #movieanniversary.” Check out the post below...

 


 

 

Well, of course Arjun and Kareena are looking amazing together, what has grabbed our attention is the latter’s post. So, Kareena took to her Instagram story and shared Arjun’s post on it. She wrote, “What a fun ride... one more soon...”


Also Read: Arjun Kapoor remembers mother: 'I try, handle all the hate but I miss your love'

Now, this post of Kareena makes us wonder whether she and Arjun are teaming up for a film soon. Well, their chemistry in Ki & Ka was loved by one and all, and the film had also done well at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see which movie the two will collaborate for.

Would you like to see Arjun and Kareena on the big screen together? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about their upcoming movies, Kareena will be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, Hansal’s Mehta’s next, and The Crew. While the shooting of The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s next have been wrapped up, the shooting of The Crew started a few days ago. Meanwhile, Arjun has The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake lined up.

Also Read: What! Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor for this reason

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Arjun Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Ki & Ka The Devotion of Suspect X Hansal Mehta The Crew The Lady Killer Meri Patni Ka Remake Movie News TellyChakkar
