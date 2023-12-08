WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

MUMBAI: Filmmakers doing a cameo in their own movies is nothing new. There was a time when Subhash Ghai used to have a cameo in all his movies. Prabhudeva joins his lead actors in songs, and last year, even SS Rajamouli was seen in the end credit song of RRR, Etthara Jenda.

Now, it looks like Atlee is going to follow these filmmakers and do a cameo in his next Jawan. The movie, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, will mark Atlee’s Hindi directorial debut.

The prevue and the song Zinda Banda of Jawan have already created a good pre-release buzz. Recently, the makers shared the making of Zinda Banda and in that we get to see Atlee wearing the same clothes as Shah Rukh Khan and dancing with him. Check out the picture below...

In the making video, Atlee tells Shah Rukh Khan, “Sir, thanks for giving me a lifetime moment.” And then they both hug each other.

Well, it will surely be interesting to see Atlee shaking a leg with Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Jawan, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. The movie is slated to release on 7th September 2023, and reportedly, the second song of the movie will be out next week.

