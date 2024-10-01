Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Energetic Dance at Virajveer's Birthday Bash; Aparshakti Joins – Video

The video showcases Tahira initially dancing to the beats of "Uptown Funk" at her son's birthday party. Soon, Ayushmann joins in with his cool moves, creating a fun and energetic atmosphere
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 21:34
MUMBAI: Bollywood power couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap recently celebrated their son Virajveer's 12th birthday with a joyous bash. Tahira shared a delightful video capturing the highlight of the celebration—a lively dance session featuring Ayushmann, Tahira, and Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana.

The video showcases Tahira initially dancing to the beats of "Uptown Funk" at her son's birthday party. Soon, Ayushmann joins in with his cool moves, creating a fun and energetic atmosphere. Aparshakti Khurana, not one to be left behind, matches steps with the duo, making it a family affair full of enthusiasm and joy.

The backdrop of the video features an arch adorned with balloons, spelling out "Happy Birthday Viraj." Ayushmann Khurrana is seen sporting a black tee paired with charcoal grey jeans and vibrant red-and-white sneakers. Tahira looks chic in a white tee with denim shorts, while Aparshakti opts for a white shirt and blue baggy pants.

Tahira Kashyap, known for sharing glimpses of her family's life on social media, also posted other moments from her week. Alongside the video, she wrote, "My kind of week OG sights and sounds. Please listen to the chomping sound of the cute one in the last slide. Her name is noora."

Fans showered love on the Khurrana family, expressing adoration for their genuine and lovable moments. Ayushmann Khurrana, addressing his upcoming projects, mentioned a diverse slate of films for 2024, promising a range of genres and a focus on delivering quality theatrical experiences.

The birthday celebration dance video showcases the Khurrana family's close bond and vibrant energy, creating a heartwarming moment for fans to enjoy.

