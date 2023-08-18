Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he was unsure about Ananya Panday starring in Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is all set to release on August 25. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it follows the story of a young man Karam(Ayushmann) , who falls in love with Pari(Ananya), but life takes a twist when he has to turn into Pooja due to some circumstances.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is all set to release on August 25. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it follows the story of a young man Karam(Ayushmann) , who falls in love with Pari(Ananya), but life takes a twist when he has to turn into Pooja due to some circumstances. The film is set in the backdrop of Mathura city.

Also read -India's Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie "Dream Girl 2"

 In a recent interview, Ayushmaan praised his co-star Ananya and revealed that he was unsure if she will be able to fit the role as she is an urban girl from Mumbai, but she adapted really well. 
 
The actor said, “You know I was always thinking that she’s an urban girl, how will she get accustomed to the menu of Mathura city? But I think she adapted really well. We had a dialect coach Yash Chaturvedi and he helped us with the accent since every 10 kms the accent changes in our country. But she was bang on with the accent which is just great to be if you’re a Bombay girl, it’s difficult to catch those accents. So mein toh fir bhi hindi mein baat karta hoon hindi mein sochta hoon, so its easy for me, but I think she’s done a great job in the film.”

Also read - Dream Girl 2: Exciting! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals it’s a Massy film where “you don’t have to take your brains to the cinema..”

The film is a sequel to the 2019 super-hit - Dream Girl which featured Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Peeping Moon 


    
 

Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Dream Girl 2 Nushrratt Bharuccha Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Check out the net worth and all the expensive possessions of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host, Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty, a prominent name in the Indian film industry, is celebrated for his directorial prowess and...
Exclusive! “It was a Neeraj Pandey show and a Hotstar project, so there was no reason to say no” - Kashmira Pardeshi
MUMBAI: Actress Kashmira Pardeshi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution....
Wow! Suhana Khan reveals about leaving home at 15 and feeling 'invisible'
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies this year. Also read -...
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he was unsure about Ananya Panday starring in Dream Girl 2
MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is all set to release on August 25. Directed by Raaj...
Wow! Take a look at the most profitable films released in the year 2022 and 2023
MUMBAI: Bollywood is back, and how! After a smashing start with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the Hindi film industry has...
OMG! Sunny Deol has THIS message to give out to the actors and directors who turned him down, despite taking his help to get launched in the industry
MUMBAI: Before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol had twelve flops. In fact, very few films of Deol have worked at the box office in...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Wow! Suhana Khan reveals about leaving home at 15 and feeling 'invisible'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suhana Khan
Wow! Suhana Khan reveals about leaving home at 15 and feeling 'invisible'
Pathaan
Wow! Take a look at the most profitable films released in the year 2022 and 2023
Sunny Deol
OMG! Sunny Deol has THIS message to give out to the actors and directors who turned him down, despite taking his help to get launched in the industry
Ananya
Woah! Ananya Panday wishes to make a debut again, and with THIS director
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! Abhishek Bachchan reveals what qualities he inherited from his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Tamannaah Bhatia
Wow! Check out the renumerations of the top South actresses