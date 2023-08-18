Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he was unsure about Ananya Panday starring in Dream Girl 2

MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is all set to release on August 25. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it follows the story of a young man Karam(Ayushmann) , who falls in love with Pari(Ananya), but life takes a twist when he has to turn into Pooja due to some circumstances. The film is set in the backdrop of Mathura city.

In a recent interview, Ayushmaan praised his co-star Ananya and revealed that he was unsure if she will be able to fit the role as she is an urban girl from Mumbai, but she adapted really well.



The actor said, “You know I was always thinking that she’s an urban girl, how will she get accustomed to the menu of Mathura city? But I think she adapted really well. We had a dialect coach Yash Chaturvedi and he helped us with the accent since every 10 kms the accent changes in our country. But she was bang on with the accent which is just great to be if you’re a Bombay girl, it’s difficult to catch those accents. So mein toh fir bhi hindi mein baat karta hoon hindi mein sochta hoon, so its easy for me, but I think she’s done a great job in the film.”

The film is a sequel to the 2019 super-hit - Dream Girl which featured Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead.

Credits - Peeping Moon





