Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana unveils his first look as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, wife Tahira Kashyap’s reaction is priceless

MUMBAI : Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. After a string of unsuccessful films, Ayushamann is gearing up for his next titled Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his 2019 superhit film Dream Girl.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to see what his character Pooja will look like this time after a short glimpse of her was shared recently by the makers. Now, sharing his look as Pooja on his social media page he wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear!”

While fans have gone crazy with excitement over the first look poster, Ayushamann’s filmmaker wife Tahira has won everyone’s heart with her reaction to the poster. She commented with a heart eyes emoji and fire. Actress Amruta Khanvilakar wrote, “Areeeee koi seeti bajao”, One user commented, “How can a man look so beautiful with a wig, makeup and skirt!” another wrote, “OMG... you look hottt” another commented, “you could seriously become a heroine in a regular movie too. You look a lot prettier than some girls cast these days.”

Check out the poster here;



Dream Girl 2 will be directed by the original director Raaj Shaandilya and stars Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Ayushamann for the first time.

The film was previously set to release this month in July but now stands postponed to 25th August due to it’s VFX work.



Credit-HindustanTimes



