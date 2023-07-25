Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana unveils his first look as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, wife Tahira Kashyap’s reaction is priceless

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to see what his character Pooja will look like this time after a short glimpse of her was shared recently by the makers.
MUMBAI : Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. After a string of unsuccessful films, Ayushamann is gearing up for his next titled Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his 2019 superhit film Dream Girl.

Also Read-Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana

While fans have gone crazy with excitement over the first look poster, Ayushamann’s filmmaker wife Tahira has won everyone’s heart with her reaction to the poster. She commented with a heart eyes emoji and fire. Actress Amruta Khanvilakar wrote, “Areeeee koi seeti bajao”, One user commented, “How can a man look so beautiful with a wig, makeup and skirt!” another wrote, “OMG... you look hottt” another commented, “you could seriously become a heroine in a regular movie too. You look a lot prettier than some girls cast these days.”

Also Read-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

Dream Girl 2 will be directed by the original director Raaj Shaandilya and stars Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Ayushamann for the first time.

Are you excited for the film? Tell us in the comments below.

The film was previously set to release this month in July but now stands postponed to 25th August due to it’s VFX work.


For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

