Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana's first look poster from Anek is OUT

MUMBAI: Anubhav Sinha’s Anek is the talk of the town from the moment the film was announced. Earlier Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a sneak peek video where he was seen reading the script of the film. The video had gone viral on the internet and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie.

Also read: OMG! Ayushmann Khurrana has bought a new apartment in Mumbai for a whopping price, READ MORE

Recently the first look of the film was released on social media platforms. In the poster, A half-face of Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen. Along with the poster the new release date of the film was also announced. Earlier the film was supposed to get released on 31st March 2022. But now the makers of the film have announced that the film will be released on the big screen on 13th May 2022.

Check out the poster here:

Anek is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film written and directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by him and T-Series. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with Vaani Kapoor. The film revolved around Khurrana's character falling in love with Vaani's character only to later find out that she is a transwoman. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film was much appreciated by the audience and the critics for its unique content. He will be next seen in the movies like Doctor G in which he will be sharing the screen with Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha. Next, he will be seen in An Action Hero.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana starts shooting for 'Doctor G'



