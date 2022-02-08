Wow! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan announced! This Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer promises to be a biggest action entertainer

MUMBAI: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which was released in the year 1998 which had Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role has indeed created a solid mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans. The movie which was directed by David Dhawan also had Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan along with Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal.

No doubt till today when we see this movie we love to see it all over again, as we all know the remake version of this movie has been the talk of the town, there were many news and reports all over the social media that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be starring in the remake version of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. And today finally the makers have announced the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading role.

Taking today's Instagram handle Akshay Kumar dropped the announcement video and captioned, ‘The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023’

ALSO READ – (Unbelievable! Akshay Kumar charges jaw-dropping amount as remuneration for Ali Abbas’ ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miya’)

On the other hand Tiger Shroff shared the video and captioned, ‘Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan”

In the announcement video we can see Chote Miyan , played by Tiger Shroff is taking down the enemies, on the other hand Bade Miyan played by Akshay Kumar is doing the same. These two superstars are now ready to set the big screen on fire as they come together with this biggest action entertainer.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Vashu Bhagnani Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani the movie is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screen on Christmas 2023 in Hindi Tamil Telugu Kannada and Malayalam.

How excited are you for the movie to share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Trend Alert! Farhan-Shibani's wedding venues, Rumored couple Ananya and Ishaan visit Shahid, Bhumi calls her film an eye-opener, and more...)