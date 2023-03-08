WOW! Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra dances to What Jhumka; netizens are surprised to see her, "Munni kitni badi hogai”

MUMBAI: We all remember Harshaali Malhotra as Munni from the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She was a child actor and had impressed one and all with her performance in the film. Well, Harshaali is now grown up and grabs everyone’s attention on social media.

Recently, she posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen dancing to the song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It’s a transformation video and well, she is looking beautiful in it.

A netizen commented, “Munni badi ho gai.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Wow MashaAllah ,muni has turn into a beautiful charming lady.” One more netizen commented, “She is simply stunning.” Check out the comments below...

Harshaali is just 15 years old, but it looks like she is Bollywood ready and we might get to see her as a lead soon in a movie.

While Harshaali has done many TV shows, she has only starred in one more till now, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actress was supposed to be seen in a movie titled Nastik alongside Arjun Rampal, but the film is yet to see the light of the day.

It will be interesting to see whether Harshaali will now make her debut as a female lead. Well, there are some comments on social media which state that the actress might star opposite Salman Khan in a movie soon. But, we wonder if that will ever happen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.