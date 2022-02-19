Wow! Bal Shivaji film has been announced, Fans says Shahid or Sharad Kelkar can be the best choice to play Shivaji Maharaj's character best on screen

MUMBAI: Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle to announce that a film on the life of Shivaji Maharaj will be made in Bollywood. The film will be directed by the National Award-winning director Ravi Jhadav. The shooting of the film is to start in June 2022.

Taking to his social media handle, Taran Adarsh posted the first motion picture of the film Bal Shivaji. The film had been announced on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Eros International along with the producers Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh will be producing the film. National Award-winning director Ravi Jhadav will be directing it. The actor who will be playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj has not been disclosed as of now.

Take a look at the motion video:

Taran captioned the post as: FILM ON CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ ANNOUNCED: EROS, ANAND PANDIT, RAVI JADHAV, SANDEEP SINGH JOIN HANDS... #ErosInternational, #AnandPandit, #RaviJadhav, and #SandeepSingh announce #BalShivaji on the birth anniversary of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. #BalShivaji will be directed by #NationalAward winning director #RaviJadhav

The fill will be released in two languages Hindi as well as Marathi. The film is slated to go on the floor in June 2022.

Soon the post went viral on the social media handle and the viewers started guessing the name of the star who can play the character of Shivaji Maharaj. One user wrote Shahid Kapoor can be the best cast for the lead role. While the other user took to his comment section and wrote, Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While there are several other names who came who can play Shivaji Maharaj on the screen.

Shahid Or Sharad, who can play Shivaji Maharaj's character best on screen? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

