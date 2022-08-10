WOW! Bathukamma from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan impresses; netizens say, “Unexpected from Bollywood”

MUMBAI :Did you ever imagine that a Bollywood film will have a full-fledged Telugu song? Well, this has actually happened in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan in the lead role, but has three major names from the South film industry. We are talking about Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Bhumika Chawla.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan is slated to release on Eid this year. The film is nearly 21 days away from its release, and till now, a teaser and three songs were released. Now, today, the new song titled Bathukamma from the movie has been released.

Bathukamma is actually a festival that takes place in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh. The song in the film is composed by Ravi Basrur and sung by many singers like Santhosh Venky, Aira Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, and Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole.

Well, the song is getting a great response. A netizen tweeted, “Unexpected from Bollywood Well done.” One more Twitter user wrote, “A Telugu Song in a Bollywood Movie. Salman Khan has left no stone unturned to make #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan a real pan-Indian movie. Cameos from South Stars to Stars from every platform. Film eyeing to do 60cr Opening and 100cr from South Alone. Anything less will be disappointing.” Check out the tweets below...

Apart from Salman, Pooja, Venkatesh and Bhumika, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

