WOW! Bathukamma from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan impresses; netizens say, “Unexpected from Bollywood”

The new song from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Bathukamma has been released. While the previous songs from the film have received a mixed response, this new song is being loved by one and all.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 14:55
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Did you ever imagine that a Bollywood film will have a full-fledged Telugu song? Well, this has actually happened in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan in the lead role, but has three major names from the South film industry. We are talking about Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Bhumika Chawla.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan is slated to release on Eid this year. The film is nearly 21 days away from its release, and till now, a teaser and three songs were released. Now, today, the new song titled Bathukamma from the movie has been released.

 

 

Also Read:  Trolled! Jee Rahe The Hum from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Gold mines for meme lovers”

Bathukamma is actually a festival that takes place in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh. The song in the film is composed by Ravi Basrur and sung by many singers like Santhosh Venky, Aira Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, and Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole.

Well, the song is getting a great response. A netizen tweeted, “Unexpected from Bollywood Well done.” One more Twitter user wrote, “A Telugu Song in a Bollywood Movie. Salman Khan has left no stone unturned to make #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan a real pan-Indian movie. Cameos from South Stars to Stars from every platform. Film eyeing to do 60cr Opening and 100cr from South Alone. Anything less will be disappointing.” Check out the tweets below...

Did you like the song Bathukamma? Let us know in the comment below.

Apart from Salman, Pooja, Venkatesh and Bhumika, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

Also Read:  Aww! Kiki Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s chemistry in this throwback BTS video is simply amazing

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Bathukamma Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Bhumika Chawla Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 14:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Finally! LK decides to end his partnership with Josh and his company
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Exciting! Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie; is Parineeti Chopra’s wedding happening soon?
MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many days. In the past couple of...
Whoa! Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter makes her ramp debut for Dior, actor says “she did it all on her own merit”
MUMBAI :Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter Myra, made her ramp walk debut for Christian Dior. Arjun and Mehr have...
Gorgeous! Check out these top dazzling looks of Shweta Tiwari
MUMBAI :Shweta Tiwari is an actress who primarily works in Hindi television. She is best known for playing Prerna...
Must read! Have a look at the actors who gained popularity through web series
MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen our favourite actors defining their craft and OTT platforms, no doubt these actors...
Beautiful! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare achieves a huge milestone
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Exciting! Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie; is Parineeti Chopra’s wedding happening soon?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Exciting! Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie; is Parineeti Chopra’s wedding happening soon?
Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jesia
Whoa! Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter makes her ramp debut for Dior, actor says “she did it all on her own merit”
latest video
Shocking! "What is wrong with her, please behave, you are Rekha", netizens troll Rekha Ji on this latest video
13 films released in theatres out of which only THESE left a mark
Must Read! Bollywood’s Report Card First Quarter: 13 films released in theatres out of which only THESE left a mark
Ajay Devgn starrer takes a decent start but fails to beat Drishyam 2
Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer takes a decent start but fails to beat Drishyam 2
Ananya Panday
Trolled! Netizens target Ananya Panday for her outfit at a recent event; they say, "School se aayi hain abhi"