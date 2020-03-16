Wow! Bhool Bhulaiya 2 fame Kartik Aaryan and his super expensive car collection will make your jaw dropped

From luxurious SUV to Lamborghini Urus Capsule, Kartik Aaryan is passionate for cars and likes to ride in style
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, is now basking in the glory of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The 31-year-old actor seemingly loves luxury cars and likes to ride in style. 

With one look at his Instagram handle, it’s easy to say that the actor loves his luxury super wheels. He has a fleet of cars parked in the garage and makes heads turn each time he hits the streets in his expensive rides.

The star bought a luxury SUV to celebrate his milestone. It was his first purchase with his parents. Talking about buying a BMW 5 Series, he bought the luxury coupe for Rs 85 lakh.

Kartik bought a Mini Cooper S Convertible worth Rs 39 lakhs as a gift for his mother Mala Tiwari on her birthday. 

One of the most expensive cars in Kartik Aaryan’s garage is Porsche 718 Boxster price of which starts at Rs 1.22 crore and goes up to Rs 1.64 crore.

Kartik reportedly bought the expensive, shimmery black Lamborghini Urus Capsule for Rs 4.5 crore car back in April last year after he was tested negative for Covid-19. 

