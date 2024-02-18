Wow! Bhuvan Bam talks about his physical transformation, '... just doing it for myself'

MUMBAI: Content creator-actor Bhuvan Bam recently shared his beefed-up physical transformation picture on his Instagram story and he tells us that he “started it off for the sake of doing it” and because “I was feeling too much laziness in myself.”

“I have only been writing for more than one year so mobility issues started coming up. I wasn’t going out much so I thought I’ll give it a try,” the 30-year-old shares, adding, “I started with working out at home, but then eventually after a point I thought that hitting the gym would be a good upgrade. To be honest, I have been doing it without any goal, just doing it for myself.”

The Dhindhora actor has been following a diet and exercise regime for six months now. “I haven’t been doing very regularly, but 4 times a week surely hojaata hai. For the first few months, I left carbohydrates completely, it was difficult to imagine life without roti and rice, still I gave four months to eating just protein and fiber,” he shares and continues, “But now, extra fat has been lost so I am going to start having carbs again now. Otherwise, it’s an absolutely regular diet, nothing special that I’m doing. I have started to eat on time and not on odd hours, the main problem was that only. I make sure to not eat anything after 12 am.”

Telling us about the huge change in his physique, Bam shares, “I have lost a lot of weight, I was 81 when I started, now I am sitting at 73. Muscle wise I look more huge than before, because the fat on my belly has been eliminated now. Ek baar thoda body lean hogaya, then I focused on my weight lifting accordingly.”

Ask him if the transformation has been all positive for him, he tells us, “Its a great feeling to transform physically. Frankly, I had stopped wearing half sleeves immediately after school as I was very conscious about my arms and body in general. I used to wear only full sleeve clothes.”

“Even while shooting Dhindhora in 2021, I used to wear 2-3 layers in Mumbai’s heat, just to look a little bulkier. But now, it feels nice to be giving away every piece of cloth. Fitness is the main focus right now, trying to be as regular as possible,” Bam wraps up.

