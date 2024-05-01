Wow! Bobby Deol faces an enthusiastic fan mob at the airport, Animal actor deals gracefully calm and composure

MUMBAI: People haven't stopped talking about Bobby Deol and his incredible comeback to the big screen since the release of the much-awaited movie Animal in December of last year. Bobby Deol has frequently expressed his gratitude to the fans for their love and support of the actor, who plays the wicked character Abrar in the movie. Recently, admirers swarmed the actor's airport, demanding to snap pictures with him.

(Also read: Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…')

Bobby was seen attempting to leave in a paparazzi capture when several fans surrounded him and demanded to have a selfie with the star. Bobby calmly navigated through the crowd, stopping occasionally to take pictures. In ripped jeans, a black beanie, and a black muscle tee, the actor looked dapper.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, made history at the box office by becoming the biggest opener for a Hindi film that wasn't released around a holiday. On its first day, Animal brought in a total of Rs. 116 crore at the global box office. Bobby's admirers couldn't get enough of the actor and were frustrated that he was only on screen for a short while, given the high level of expectation surrounding the movie and his character.

“It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing,” Bobby told the news agency.

On the other hand, Deol believes there could be a continuation of his Animal character. “People have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good,” he added.

(Also read: What! Bobby Deol reveals that he didn’t tell his family he was doing Aashram, says Housefull 4 and Race 3 did not give him satisfaction)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – News 18