Wow! Bobby Deol Set to Reprise Role as Baba Nirala in Aashram Season 4; Release Date Revealed

Aashram Season 4 promises to delve into the intriguing relationship between Pammi and Baba Nirala, offering fans a gripping continuation of the acclaimed web series.
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is all set to return as the enigmatic Baba Nirala in the highly anticipated Aashram Season 4, which is poised to captivate audiences once again with its compelling narrative. Premiering on MX Player, the Indian streaming platform, Aashram has garnered immense popularity since its debut in August 2020, drawing viewers into the complex world of Baba Nirala, a fraudulent guru with a devoted following.

Following the success of its initial seasons, Aashram Season 4 embarks on a riveting journey, exploring the intricate dynamics between Pammi and Baba. As the trailer teases, Baba asserts his god-like status while grappling with the repercussions of his actions, even as Pammi willingly returns to his ashram. However, ominous warnings from Baba's lieutenant, Bhopa Singh, hint at impending turmoil, suggesting that Pammi's decision may not bode well for her.

Also Read:  Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?

In the wake of Baba's ascension to the revered title of "Bhagwan" in Season 3, his clash with the law intensifies as he finds himself behind bars. Undeterred by confinement, Baba continues to exert his influence, adamant that divine entities cannot be restrained by mortal laws. As Season 4 unfolds, Baba's struggle for power and control is poised to reach new heights, promising audiences a gripping narrative filled with suspense and intrigue.

While an official confirmation of the release date for Aashram Season 4 is pending, reports suggest that fans may anticipate its premiere in December 2024. If these speculations hold true, viewers can look forward to another captivating installment of Aashram as the year draws to a close. As anticipation mounts, fans eagerly await the unfolding of Baba Nirala's saga in the upcoming season of this acclaimed web series.

Also Read: Exciting! Ameesha Patel UNVEIL plans for 'Humraaz' sequel starring Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna; Says ‘I guess it’s best to…’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18 

    
 

