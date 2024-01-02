Wow! Bobby Deol Sets the Stage on Fire Dancing to 'Animal' Song Jamal Kudu at Niece's Sangeet

MUMBAI: The wedding festivities of Dharmendra's granddaughter, Nikita Chaudhary, have taken Udaipur by storm, and the Deol family is adding star power to the celebrations. A video has surfaced from the sangeet ceremony, showcasing Bobby Deol's electrifying dance performance to the viral 'Jamal Kudu' song.

Bobby Deol, who is riding high on the success of 'Animal,' recreated the popular dance steps at his niece's sangeet. In the video, the 'Animal' star is seen balancing a glass on his head while effortlessly grooving to the beats of 'Jamal Kudu.' Dressed in a dapper black kurta paired with a matching jacket and white pajamas, Bobby Deol exuded charm and energy on the stage.

The dance performance took the sangeet ceremony to another level, with guests and relatives joining in to try the famous dance steps. Bobby Deol's signature moves to 'Jamal Kudu' once again became a highlight of the celebration, adding entertainment and joy to the wedding festivities.

Earlier, the Deol family, including Bobby Deol and his mother Prakash Kaur, was spotted at Udaipur airport as they arrived to partake in Nikita Chaudhary's wedding celebrations. The wedding festivities took place at Hotel Taj Aravali, with Abhay Deol and Karan Deol also sharing glimpses from the special occasion.

Amidst the celebrations, Bobby Deol's dance performance became a viral sensation, showcasing his enthusiasm and vibrant spirit at family gatherings. The Deol family's presence and the star-studded celebrations in Udaipur have captivated the attention of fans, making Nikita Chaudhary's wedding a memorable affair.

