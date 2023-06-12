Wow! Bobby Deol's third wife in Animal was this actress from Pathaan

Movie Animal is getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience and do you know the third wife of the actor Bobby Deol was played by actress who was also seen in the movie Pathaan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 12:39
movie_image: 
Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans and breaking all the box office records by every passing day. The movie which is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol too.

The collections of the movies speaks about the buzz and the craze among the fans, the movie is rewriting the script of blockbuster in golden words, we can see every character from the movie is getting some amazing response from the fans and the fans are showing all the love towards every character by creating different kind of memes and posts all over the internet.

For the ones who have seen the movie we have seen and loved the actress who played the third wife of Bobby Deol but you know this actress was also seen in the movie Pathaan. 

Actress Mansi Taxak play the third wife of the character Abrar which was played by Bobby Deol and do you know she is the same actress who played the wife of John Abraham in the movie Pathaan.

Also read Beautiful! Khushi Kapoor dorns late mother Sridevi's gown during the screening of her debut film, The Archies

Indeed it was a treat to watch the actress in the movie Animal as she was looking supremely beautiful on screen. The actress definitely is the combination of cuteness and we would love to see more of the actress in the sequel of the movie.

Well, did you know this connection of the actress between the movie Animal and Pathaan and how did you like the actress Mansi Taxak in the movie Animal do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read OMG! ED investigation finds no direct connection between Raj Kundra and Pornography Racket; Shifts focus to money trail and shell companies

Animal Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol T Series Bhushan Kumar Sandeep Reddy Vanga Mansi Taxak Pathaan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 12:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! "She never fails to disappoint us with her rude behavior" netizens trolls Jaya Bachchan for this video
MUMBAI: Legendary actress Jaya Bachchan has been grabbing the attention of the fans earlier with her beautiful...
Surprising! Rubina Dilaik opens up about losing several brand collaborations due to pregnancy; Says ‘So many brands pulled out after…’
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the cutest mothers-to-be on television. The diva is almost done with her current period...
Heartfelt! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional recalling Sushant Singh Rajput’s hard work and dedication; Says ‘Things happen for good…’
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has been making news everywhere since she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. The...
Imlie: Shocking! Imlie to expose Karam in front of the family gives him an ultimatum to reveal the truth
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Wow! Bobby Deol's third wife in Animal was this actress from Pathaan
MUMBAI: Movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans and breaking all...
Anupamaa: OMG! Pakhi leaves the Kapadia mansion; little Anu misbehaves with Anupama and Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Jaya
Trolled! "She never fails to disappoint us with her rude behavior" netizens trolls Jaya Bachchan for this video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jaya
Trolled! "She never fails to disappoint us with her rude behavior" netizens trolls Jaya Bachchan for this video
Junior Mehmood
Heartwarming! Ailing Junior Mehmood's heartfelt wish fulfilled by Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar by visiting him; Details inside!
Raj Kundra
OMG! ED investigation finds no direct connection between Raj Kundra and Pornography Racket; Shifts focus to money trail and shell companies
Pooja Sundar
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Pooja Sundar Shetty raised temperature with her hot looks
Malaika
Woah! Malaika Arora bonds well with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri during the screening of The Archies, take a look
Khushi
Beautiful! Khushi Kapoor dorns late mother Sridevi's gown during the screening of her debut film, The Archies