Wow! Bobby Deol's third wife in Animal was this actress from Pathaan

MUMBAI: Movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans and breaking all the box office records by every passing day. The movie which is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol too.

The collections of the movies speaks about the buzz and the craze among the fans, the movie is rewriting the script of blockbuster in golden words, we can see every character from the movie is getting some amazing response from the fans and the fans are showing all the love towards every character by creating different kind of memes and posts all over the internet.

For the ones who have seen the movie we have seen and loved the actress who played the third wife of Bobby Deol but you know this actress was also seen in the movie Pathaan.

Actress Mansi Taxak play the third wife of the character Abrar which was played by Bobby Deol and do you know she is the same actress who played the wife of John Abraham in the movie Pathaan.

Indeed it was a treat to watch the actress in the movie Animal as she was looking supremely beautiful on screen. The actress definitely is the combination of cuteness and we would love to see more of the actress in the sequel of the movie.

Well, did you know this connection of the actress between the movie Animal and Pathaan and how did you like the actress Mansi Taxak in the movie Animal do let us know in the comment section below.

