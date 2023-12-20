Wow! Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur shares pic of her swollen feet with her fans; 'If You Know, You Know'

The infamous wife updates her fans on her pregnancy journey, sharing moments from joining the baby shower to getting noticed with a full-fledged baby bump. She just posted a photo of her swollen feet, something any soon-to-be mother can easily relate to.
movie_image: 
Vikrant

MUMBAI : The first child of Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur is expected to arrive in a few days. For those who don't know, Vikrant and Sheetal got married in a small ceremony in Sheetal's village in February 2022.

(Also read: Exclusive! "I am nervous and anxious, taking each day as it comes", Vikrant Massey on stepping into parenthood

Since then, the couple has been posting daily updates from Sheetal's first pregnancy on social media, and glimpses of the same have been going viral. The infamous wife updates her fans on her pregnancy journey, sharing moments from joining the baby shower to getting noticed with a full-fledged baby bump. She just posted a photo of her swollen feet, something any soon-to-be mother can easily relate to.

On December 19, 2023, Sheetal Thakur shared a photo from her pregnancy diaries on Instagram. Her feet, which seemed swollen, were in the picture. This is, in fact, a rather typical pregnancy symptom. She was also observed soaking her feet in hot water, possibly as a form of relief. Sheetal posted a picture of herself with swollen feet, a common side effect of pregnancy, along with the caption 'if you know, you know'.

On December 12, 2023, Sheetal shared photos from her baby shower celebration on Instagram. She looked elegant in a strappy slip dress with a forest green tint for the baby shower celebration, pairing it with natural hair and subtle makeup. She added a handcuff and a pair of striking gold earrings to complete her ensemble.

We saw the couple enjoying a lovely lip-lock, Sheetal's cake with a forest theme and adorable animal frosting, the expecting mother who seemed thrilled by a baby doll she received as a present, the expectant father enjoying a game of changing diapers, and many more similar moments in the photos.

(Also read: Exclusive! "I immediately cried when I read the script" - Vikrant Massey

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

