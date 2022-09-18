Wow! Bollywood actresses and their expensive gifts from their husbands will leave your jaw-dropped

MUMBAI :Well, everyone likes gifts, be it a layman or celebs. Each and every person likes to get pampered by their partners who spoil them by giving them expensive stuff. From Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt; here is a list of Bollywood actresses who receive expensive gifts from their husbands.



Alia Bhatt who is all set to embrace motherhood soon is happily married to Ranbir Kapoor. The actress received a custom-made wedding band for Alia which has eight diamonds encrusted on it.

Sam Bahadur actress Vicky Kaushal reportedly gifted wifey Katrina Kaif a diamond ring that is worth rupees 1.3 crores from Tiffanys.



The Indian cricketer Virat Kohli reportedly chose a unique gift for his wife Anushka Sharma. He gave her an expensive diamond necklace from the luxurious brand Chopard. The necklace is heart-shaped and is surrounded by 38 diamonds. Reportedly, the pendant has 5 dancing diamonds and has 18 k rose gold in it. The gift is worth Rs. 4-5 crores.



Ranveer Singh often loves to spoil his wifey Deepika Padukone with expensive gifts right from giving her diamond rings to luxurious cars. But this adorable gift left her in awe of him as he gave her poop designed slippers.

As per reports states, Akshay Kumar had gifted a Bentley car to his wife on her birthday that was around 3 crores rupees. And he has also gifted her a diamond ring that was worth 5 crores and she flaunted the same on Koffee with Karan show where she had made an appearance for the first time with hubby Akshay.



Ajay Devgn reportedly gifted her wife Kajol an expensive high tech car, when she gave birth to their first child Nysa.



Sanjay Dutt reportedly gifted his wife Maanayata Dutt a swanky SUV worth crores.



Bollywood actor Govinda reportedly gifted his wife Sunita Ahuja a luxurious BMW car.



Shahid Kapoor reportedly gifted his wife Mira Kapoor a diamond ring worth Rs 23 lakh along with a Mercedez car.

Credit: BollywoodLife