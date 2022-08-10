WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rani Mukerji, many Bollywood actresses are hands-on mothers and they are very well managing their professional and personal lives. Check out the list below...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 16:09
movie_image: 
ollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully

MUMBAI :Gone are the days when it was said that once an actress gets married and has kids her career is over, and she hardly gets any work. Today, after getting married and after becoming mothers many actresses are still at the top of their game.

So, today let's look at the list of actresses who are hands-on mothers and wonderfully manage their professional and personal lives...

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has two cute sons, Taimur and Jeh. But, motherhood has not stopped her from working. From movies to chat shows to ramp walks, Kareena is ruling everywhere and also managing her kids perfectly.

Also ReaD:  Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Let the netizens troll her, but one cannot ignore the fact that Aishwarya is a protective mother. The actress perfectly manages her personal and professional life, and Aaradhya accompanies her mother at many events. We just love this mother-daughter duo.
Rani Mukerji


After becoming a mother Rani has always said that Adira is her first priority. But, this has not let her stay away from acting. She is very well handling her work life and motherhood together.

Sushmita Sen

How can we forget Sushmita Sen? The actress adopted her first daughter at the very early stage of her career. She has been beautifully handling her kids and her career. Truly, an inspiration for many single mothers.

Alia Bhatt

Joining the mommy clan, we have Alia Bhatt on the list. Alia became a mother last year, and just after a few months she was back on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is managing her work life and Raha very well.

Also Read:  WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
   

Kareena Kapoor Khan Taimur Ali Khan Jeh Ali Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Rani Mukerji Adira Sushmita Sen Alia Bhatt RAHA KAPOOR Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 16:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla 13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati confirms being in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali; the couple seem madly in love
MUMBAI : Basser Ali rose to fame with his stint on MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla. Today, he has a massive fan following....
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj falls unconscious in Maya's arms; finally meets his daughter
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj falls unconscious in Maya's arms; finally meets his daughter
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj doubts Devika's friendship with Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully
MUMBAI :Gone are the days when it was said that once an actress gets married and has kids her career is over, and she...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad wants to go to Sahiba’s house with her, Manveer stands against the decision
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
ollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully
WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully

Latest Video

Related Stories
BHOLA
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers
Akanksha Sharma
Shocking! “Ek aur Disha Patani paida ho gayi", netizens troll Akanksha Sharma on this latest video
Shahrukh Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Shahrukh Khan to have a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were not happy
Throwback! When Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were not happy with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being called 'Aish'
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending news! From Bholaa to PS2, check out some of the trending news of the day