WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully

MUMBAI :Gone are the days when it was said that once an actress gets married and has kids her career is over, and she hardly gets any work. Today, after getting married and after becoming mothers many actresses are still at the top of their game.

So, today let's look at the list of actresses who are hands-on mothers and wonderfully manage their professional and personal lives...

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has two cute sons, Taimur and Jeh. But, motherhood has not stopped her from working. From movies to chat shows to ramp walks, Kareena is ruling everywhere and also managing her kids perfectly.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Let the netizens troll her, but one cannot ignore the fact that Aishwarya is a protective mother. The actress perfectly manages her personal and professional life, and Aaradhya accompanies her mother at many events. We just love this mother-daughter duo.

Rani Mukerji

After becoming a mother Rani has always said that Adira is her first priority. But, this has not let her stay away from acting. She is very well handling her work life and motherhood together.

Sushmita Sen

How can we forget Sushmita Sen? The actress adopted her first daughter at the very early stage of her career. She has been beautifully handling her kids and her career. Truly, an inspiration for many single mothers.

Alia Bhatt

Joining the mommy clan, we have Alia Bhatt on the list. Alia became a mother last year, and just after a few months she was back on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is managing her work life and Raha very well.

