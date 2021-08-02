Wow! This Bollywood mega superstar actress to narrate the late legend Saroj Khan's biopic

MUMBAI: Saroj Khan who died on 3 July 2020 is still and always will be in our good memories for her hard and fabulous work in the industry. Saroj Khan's biopic has a producer Bhushan Kumar, which was announced a few days back. Remo D'souza wanted to direct it earlier, but as things stand today, Team T-Series which is led by Bhushan Kumar is in the process of finalising a different director.

Remo is not keeping well and he had neither signed any deal with Saroj Khan's family nor had a producer who would bankroll the film.

Remo mentioned, "Yes, I had spoken to Sarojji expressing an interest to make her biopic. I was also talking to her daughter Sukaina. But no disappointment, it's okay. It's a family matter, it's their decision. Bhushanji, I guess, shall soon take a call on who's directing it."

Remo also said that he was aware of Bhushan Kumar coming into the project much before the news broke out in the media.

Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina revealed how Bhushan Kumar came into the scene. "Well, he contacted us for the rights. He started talking to us about six months after Mom passed away. My brother Raju Khan (a noted choreographer in Bollywood) felt that he would be the right person for our mother's biopic. Plus, he churns out movies at a fast pace. We want Mummy's story to be told soon."

Sukaina has told Bhushan Kumar that it would be amazing if he could get Madhuri Dixit to narrate her mother's story. In another term, she should be the sutradhaar. "Madhuri and my mother had a very special bond."

"We will need to take a look at the script before it goes on floors. We want the story to be as real as possible," added Sukaina.

The question arises that who is going to play Masterji (as Saroj Khan was fondly called), Will it be Janhvi Kapoor whom Sukaina had said she'd love to see in the title role.

Sukaina said "Bhushan Kumar has told me that he will come up with a few names. As for the Madhuri part, he has said that he will get back on that too."

Credits- times

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar