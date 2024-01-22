Wow! From Bollywood Stardom to Business Mogul: Sumeet Saigal's Remarkable Journey After Quitting Acting

MUMBAI: In the unpredictable realm of Bollywood, careers can soar or plummet with a single film. Sumeet Saigal, an actor who initially captured attention in the late 80s, experienced the highs and lows of the industry before making a groundbreaking career shift.

Sumeet made his Bollywood debut in the superhit multi-starrer "Insaniyat Ke Dushman" (1987). Despite sharing the screen with stalwarts like Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and others, Sumeet left a lasting impression. However, his career trajectory took an unexpected turn when he began to be compared to another emerging superstar of that era.

A year before Sumeet's debut, Govinda had burst onto the Bollywood scene with "Ilzaam" (1986), creating waves in the industry. The comparison between Sumeet and Govinda became inevitable, affecting Sumeet's prospects in the film industry. Rumors circulated that producers would sign Sumeet only if Govinda was unavailable, casting a shadow over Sumeet's leading roles.

Despite starring in notable films like "Imaandaar" (1987), "Param Dharam" (1987), and "Pati Patni Aur Tawaif" (1990), Sumeet decided to call it quits after acting in 30 films. His final on-screen appearance was in "Saajan Ki Baahon Mein" (1995).

However, Sumeet's story didn't end with his exit from Bollywood. He embraced entrepreneurship by founding Sumeet Arts, a production company specializing in dubbing South films into Hindi. In 2010, he ventured into film production with the horror film "Rokkk." Sumeet also explored directing, creating a music video for the movie "Red: The Dark Side" (2007).

On the personal front, Sumeet's life took various turns. He was initially married to Shaheen Banu, niece of Saira Banu, and they share a daughter, Sayyeshaa, who made her Bollywood debut with "Shivaay." After their divorce in 2003, Sumeet later married Farah Naaz, Tabu's elder sister.

Sumeet Saigal's journey from Bollywood's comparison woes to building a prosperous business empire showcases resilience and adaptability, proving that success can take unexpected forms.

Credit: DNA