Wow! Bollywood's February 2024 Movie Lineup: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370, and More

MUMBAI: As February unfolds, Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to an array of engaging films spanning various genres. From science fiction romance to revenge drama and political intrigue, here's a glimpse of the upcoming Bollywood releases for February 2024:

1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Release date: 9th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon star in this science fiction romantic comedy directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film explores the unique love story between a robot scientist (Shahid) and an intelligent female robot (Kriti Sanon). Dharmendra also features in a pivotal role.

2. Mirg

Release date: 9th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Directed by Tarun Sharma, Mirg is a coming-of-age revenge drama set in the jungles of Himachal. This film marks the late Satish Kaushik's final appearance and features Anup Soni, Shwetaabh Singh, and Raj Babbar.

3. Bhakshak

Release date: 9th February 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Overview: Bhumi Pednekar stars as investigative journalist Vaishali Singh in this Netflix release. Uncovering shocking secrets in a girls’ shelter home, Vaishali is on a mission to expose a heinous crime. Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar also play crucial roles.

4. Article 370

Release date: 23rd February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Yami Gautam and Priyamani lead this political drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Yami portrays a fierce intelligence officer in a narrative centered around the removal of special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

5. Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Release date: 23rd February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Vidyut Jammwal stars in this adrenaline-pumping film directed by Aditya Datt. The story follows a man's journey from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson also feature in prominent roles.

6. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

Release date: 16th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Guru Randhawa, Saiee M. Manjerakar, and Anupam Kher headline this family entertainer directed by G Ashok. The film promises a tale of love with entertaining twists and turns.

7. Operation Valentine

Release date: 16th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar star in this Telugu-Hindi bilingual action-drama, inspired by India's Air Force. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, it marks Varun Tej's Hindi debut.

Get ready for a cinematic treat this February with a diverse array of stories and performances hitting the big screen and streaming platforms.

