Wow! Bollywood's February 2024 Movie Lineup: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370, and More

Explore the exciting Bollywood films releasing in February 2024, from Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 01:30
movie_image: 
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370

MUMBAI: As February unfolds, Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to an array of engaging films spanning various genres. From science fiction romance to revenge drama and political intrigue, here's a glimpse of the upcoming Bollywood releases for February 2024:

1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Release date: 9th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon star in this science fiction romantic comedy directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film explores the unique love story between a robot scientist (Shahid) and an intelligent female robot (Kriti Sanon). Dharmendra also features in a pivotal role.

2. Mirg

Release date: 9th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Directed by Tarun Sharma, Mirg is a coming-of-age revenge drama set in the jungles of Himachal. This film marks the late Satish Kaushik's final appearance and features Anup Soni, Shwetaabh Singh, and Raj Babbar.

3. Bhakshak

Release date: 9th February 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Overview: Bhumi Pednekar stars as investigative journalist Vaishali Singh in this Netflix release. Uncovering shocking secrets in a girls’ shelter home, Vaishali is on a mission to expose a heinous crime. Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar also play crucial roles.

Also Read: Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seats: From Drishyam to Kahaani

4. Article 370

Release date: 23rd February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Yami Gautam and Priyamani lead this political drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Yami portrays a fierce intelligence officer in a narrative centered around the removal of special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

5. Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Release date: 23rd February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Vidyut Jammwal stars in this adrenaline-pumping film directed by Aditya Datt. The story follows a man's journey from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson also feature in prominent roles.

6. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

Release date: 16th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Guru Randhawa, Saiee M. Manjerakar, and Anupam Kher headline this family entertainer directed by G Ashok. The film promises a tale of love with entertaining twists and turns.

7. Operation Valentine

Release date: 16th February 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Overview: Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar star in this Telugu-Hindi bilingual action-drama, inspired by India's Air Force. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, it marks Varun Tej's Hindi debut.

Get ready for a cinematic treat this February with a diverse array of stories and performances hitting the big screen and streaming platforms.

Also Read: Must Read! Here are 5 must-watch patriotic movies to honour the 75th Republic Day

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla

Bollywood February 2024 Movie Lineup Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Bhakshak Article 370 Mirg Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Operation Valentine Shahid Kapoor Kriti Sanon Bhumi Pednekar Yami Gautam Priyamani Vidyut Jammwal Varun Tej Manushi Chhillar release date theatres Netflix Science Fiction romantic comedy Revenge Drama Political Drama Adrenaline-Pumping Film Telugu-Hindi Bilingual Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 01:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
MUMBAI: In 2014, Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the film "Fugly," facing the challenge of a debut that didn't...
Really! Mahesh Bhatt spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's decision to unveil daughter Raha's face was not pre-planned
MUMBAI: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decided to reveal their daughter Raha Kapoor's face to the public last...
Wow! Bollywood's February 2024 Movie Lineup: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370, and More
MUMBAI: As February unfolds, Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to an array of engaging films spanning various...
What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’
MUMBAI: Former Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani recently discussed their split. She said it's never easy to...
Interesting! Rohitashv Gour, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Tiwari Ji, Considers Comedy a Serious Business
MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour, renowned for his role as Tiwari Ji in the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, sheds light on...
Fascinating! Sushmita Sen Immersed in Aarya's Emotions: "I Feel Aarya's Pain as It's My Own"
MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated 'Aarya Antim Vaar' draws near, Sushmita Sen, the lead actress of the International...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kiara Advani
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
Mahesh
Really! Mahesh Bhatt spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's decision to unveil daughter Raha's face was not pre-planned
Giorgia
What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’
Savi
Sad! From Bollywood Films to Security Guard: The Unseen Struggles of Actor Savi Sidhu
Sunil
Woah! Sunil Dutt's Remarkable Journey from B.E.S.T. Buses to Bollywood Stardom
Mrunal
Interesting! Mrunal Thakur Desires to Showcase Dance Skills, Wishes for a 'Chill Film' with Shahid Kapoor