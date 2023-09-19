Wow! From Brahmastra to Dharmakshetra: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in mythological style by watching THIS movies

MUMBAI: On the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, witness a mesmerizing mythological fusion weaved with drama, action, romance, and fantasy that will transport you on thrilling devotional and spiritual tours. Prepare yourself for a lovely voyage with movies, web series, and audio series on various OTT platforms while indulging in delectable modaks. The stories will range from traditional mythological tales to modern mytho fictions.

Adipurush

Om Raut's vision brings the Ramayana story to life. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage are among its cast members. The movie centres on Raghava, his wife Janaki and brother Shesh.

They encounter difficulties there, such as the formidable demon king Lankesh, who is unstoppable at all times of the day and night. With the aid of the sea deity, Raghava assembles a brave army of friends, including talking monkeys, and constructs a bridge to Lanka. Heroic battles against Lankesh and his ferocious troops take place in a major conflict.

Finally, Raghava triumphs, saves Janaki, and returns to his kingdom of Ayodhya where he reigns with Janaki as his queen. You may watch

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

It skillfully combines Mumbai's modernism with an old enigma. The powerful Brahmastra, which was guarded by the clandestine Brahmansh, was designed by legendary sages. In the present, at a lively event, DJ Shiva and Isha's worlds clash. Shiva and Isha set out for Kashi with another protector, Anish, after scientist Mohan, who is the keeper of an astra fragment, finds himself in danger. Their journey takes them to the Brahmansh Ashram, where they meet Raghu and other guardians and learn about Shiva's ancestry. Shiva uses the power of fire to fight through the pandemonium and save Isha from a deadly astra.

Shiva's father, Dev, is released at the story's conclusion. The powerful trinity of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt brings the past and present together in ‘Brahmastra: Part One,’ fusing legends from long ago with modern allure. It is accessible on Hotsta

Asur 2



The hunt for a cunning mastermind who combines myths and technology to manipulate and harm people is stepped up in ‘Asur 2.’ The plot depicts the individuals' internal conflicts, and Shubh, the genius, carries out his risky schemes using technology based on the Kali vs. Kalki tale. The plot now incorporates a threat to the entire nation in addition to the pursuit of a serial killer. This transformation has both positive and negative aspects.

Asur cleverly combines elements from the real world and mythology, forcing viewers to choose sides in a story that combines myths about ancient gods with contemporary problems.

The story skilfully blends together mystery, technology, and mythology, making for an engrossing watch. The story's complexity is successfully untangled by the producers, keeping the audience interested in the characters' adventures.

The choice of an odd performer for the role contributes to the antagonist's secretive nature, which gives the narrative depth. Despite difficulties, Asur 2 masterfully blends historical themes with contemporary suspense, grabbing the interest of the spectator. On Jio Cinema, it is streaming.

Ram Setu

It centers on the archaeologist Dr. Aryan Kulshreshtra, who places more weight on science than religion. In 2007, he is asked to provide evidence of the Ram Setu bridge's natural origins while working with a team that unearths riches close to Afghanistan's damaged Buddhas of Bamyan. He gets criticism for concealing its presence for his own personal gain, which prompts a mission to look into its recent demolition. Aryan discovers indications that it was created by humans along with scientists Dr. Sandra Rebello and Dr. Gabrielle.

Indrakant, a wealthy businessman, opposes this and plans their destruction. After being saved by AP, they persevere, overcoming obstacles and gathering proof from around the world to confirm Rama Setu's existence and the veracity of the Ramayana. The movie also delves into the enigma of Adam's Bridge. It stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev and explores the mystery of Ram Setu. Prime Video offers streaming of it.

Shiv Shakti Rahasya

Shiva and Shakti, the cosmos' representations of creation and peace, are the subject of the captivating audio series. They were split up for the equilibrium of the cosmos, but are now trying to get back together. Shiva's introspective journey reveals inner oneness when he meets Shakti in all of her varied guises, from gentle Parvati to violent Kali, each of which stands for a different facet of existence. Their merger restores cosmic balance and fosters the development of creation with the help of awakened forces. Experience the compelling story as Shiva and Shakti come together and breathe colorful life into the cosmos. It's accessible through Pocket FM.

The Legend of Hanuman

The talented animators Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal are behind the series. It reveals God Mahadev's divine transformation as Hanuman, who appears to assist God Rama in his noble purpose. Follow Hanuman's remarkable journey from a valiant warrior to a beloved divinity, shining as a beacon of hope in the midst of gloom. It is accessible on Hotstar on Disney+.

Dharmakshetra

The god Chitragupta rule over a trial to identify the real heroes and criminals of the war in the aftermath of the ancient Great War. Chandan Anand, Dinesh Mehta, and Ankit Arora are among the cast members. Both the Pandavas and the Kauravas find themselves before Chitragupta's court after the 18-day Mahabharata conflict, where they are both held responsible for their prior lives' deeds. Each episode highlights a different character as they react to Chitragupta's questions on behalf of the other characters. Netflix is streaming it.

