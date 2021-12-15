WOW! Brahmastra release date finally out, here is when the movie will hit the theaters

MUMBAI: Movie Brahmastra has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. No doubt the fans are now eagerly waiting to see the actor Ranbir Kapoor after his last movie Sanju.

Brahmastra has been the talk of the town for its amazing star cast and to see the fresh new pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on screen. Today the release date of the movie is about. This spectacular Superhero Movie is all set to hit the big screen on 9th September 2022. Yes you heard right, the movie is all set to hit the big screen on September 9, 2022.

The makers will be coming up with the motion poster today. No doubt the excitement amongst the fan is increasing as the release date is nearing. The movie has been the buzz of the town not only because of its amazing cast but also because it will be high on visual effects.

Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the movie has some amazing star cast like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and Brahmastra will be the first film in a planned trilogy.

Principal photography began in Bulgaria in February 2018 and the film is scheduled for release in standard formats, 3D, and IMAX. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

