Wow! Bride to be Parineeti Chopra and Groom to be Raghav Chadha visit golden temple before their upcoming wedding

Finally, they got engaged a few days ago, but still the wedding date is not yet officially announced.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 18:00
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13th May 2023. It was attended by many politicians and from Bollywood only Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra and designer Manish Malhotra were there.

 Well, Raghav is a politician and reports of their wedding were doing the rounds from the past many months. Finally, they got engaged a few days ago, but still the wedding date is not yet officially announced.

Also Read- Throwback! When Parineeti Chopra said that she doesn’t want to marry a politician

Parineeti and Raghav who will soon be seen getting married were spotted praying at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The couple looked stunning twinning in white. The Uunchaai actress shared a stunning picture of the temple with her and Raghav and captioned it, “My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88 Vaahe Guru da Khalsa Vaahe Guru di fateh”

 

Sharing pictures of her engagement recently Parineeti had written, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing!”

The couple were seen scouting for a wedding location in Udaipur. Her cousin Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas too tied the knot in Rajasthan. 

Also Read: Awesome! These Celebrities would get married in 2023, check out

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes 


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 18:00

