Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list

The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute has unveiled the brand value rankings for all Korean stars in the month of September. The rankings were established through a comprehensive analysis of factors such as media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes
BTS

MUMBAI: The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute has unveiled the brand value rankings for all Korean stars in the month of September. 

Also read - Wow! Sriya Lenka becomes the first K-pop star from India

The rankings were established through a comprehensive analysis of factors such as media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes. 

The data used for this analysis was collected from August 30 to September 30, providing insights into the current standing and influence of Korean celebrities in the public Sphere.

According to the latest analysis, soccer star Son Heung Min claimed the top spot in terms of brand value for September, boasting a brand reputation index of 10,204,387. This reflects an 8.06 percent increase in his score compared to August. 

Trot singer Lim Young Woong secured the second position with a brand reputation index of 8,707,834, marking an impressive 28.74 percent surge since the previous month.

K-pop powerhouse BTS clinched the third spot, registering a brand reputation index of 8,574,097. Despite individual members pursuing solo endeavors and some being in mandatory military service, the group exhibited a remarkable 41.93 percent increase in their score since August, maintaining their dominance in the rankings.

Actress Go Yoon Jung claimed the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 6,345,698, showcasing a significant 59.49 percent rise in her score from the previous month. Her portrayal in the Sci-fi K-drama series Moving has positioned her as a top trending actress in the industry.

Also read - Omg! Is Shivangi Joshi prepping for Kpop auditions?

Notably, K-pop girl group NewJeans secured the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 6,117,825 for September. The group is gearing up to release the League Of Legends Worlds 2023 anthem titled GODS on October 4, 2023, at 2 PM KST, adding to their rising influence and popularity in the K-pop scene.

The top 30 of star brand reputation rankings
1. Son Heung Min
2. Lim Young Woong
3. BTS
4. Go Yoon Jung
5. NewJeans
6. BLACKPINK
7. IU
8. Yoo Jae Suk
9. Kim Min Jae
10. SEVENTEEN
11. TWICE
12. Ryu Hyun Jin
13. NCT
14. Jo In Sung
15. IVE
16. Baek Jong Won
17. Lee Kang In
18. Lee Chan Won
19. Namgoong Min
20. Lee Byung Hun
21. Kwon Eun Bi
22. Kim Ho Joong
23. Kim Ha Seong
24. OH MY GIRL
25. Nana
26. Han Hyo Joo
27. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
28. THE BOYZ
29. Young Tak
30. Tak Jae Hoon

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

